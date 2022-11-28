Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Mathias Madison, 34, of St. Johnsbury was twice accused, on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, of stealing items from The White Market. Store camera footage caught him in the act both days, police said, and he’ll be in Caledonia County Court on Jan. 9, 2023, in this matter.
— —
Nicole Balch, 32, St. Johnsbury, was cited for driving while under license suspension on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hendry reported that Balch allegedly drove into Maplefields on Western Avenue. She is set to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 9.
— —
A rolling suitcase was located around the Main Street area in St Johnsbury on Monday. The suitcase and its possessions can be claimed with proper identification at the police department on Main Street.
— —
Steven Simonds, 44, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 24 at Cole’s Redemption on Portland St., with retail theft and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
A vehicle being driven on Rt. 15 on Nov. 22 by Robert Witham, 42, of Wolcott had extensive front and right side damage after striking a deer. Just over an hour after the 6:50 p.m. crash, the same thing happened again, on Craftsbury Rd. (Rt. 14) as a vehicle driven by Heidi Patria, 41, of Glover had extensive front-end damage after striking a deer.
— —
Jonathan Williams, 41, was cited into Caledonia County Court on Dec. 5 after being charged on Nov. 17 on S. Main St. with driving with a suspended license.
VSP — DERBY
Gary Camley, 38, of Newport Center was charged on Nov. 27 on Rt. 105 in Newport Center with DUI Drugs, criminal DLS, disorderly conduct, and violation of conditions of release. He’ll face the charges on Jan. 24, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Police are reaching out to the public for information about the theft of a black 1993 Polaris Trailboss 4x4 four-wheeler belonging to Jeremy Marcy, 24, of Lyndon. It was reportedly stolen from a residence on High St. in Barton between Nov. 6-8, 2022. Those with information are asked to contact the barracks at 802-334-8881.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
As a result of a single-vehicle crash in rainy conditions on Nov. 27 on Rt. 242 in Montgomery, Penelope Koch, 32, of Irasburg was cited into Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division on Dec. 20 to answer the charge of DUI #1. Her vehicle was totaled, and during processing, she was transported for treatment of injuries believed to be minor.
LITTLETON POLICE
John Sheridan, 52, of Lancaster, was arrested on Oct. 28 at Corliss Mobile Home Park for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Dec. 13.
— —
Nikki Lucas, 37, of Lyman, was arrested on Oct. 27 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13. Lucas, who also has Haverhill listed as a town of residence, was previously arrested on Oct. 17 on Riverside Drive for being a fugitive from justice and was transported for holding at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
— —
Nicholas Paire, 30, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 27 on Main Street for driving after suspension and having an active warrant for his arrest. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
David Bernard, 40, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 25 on Sampson Road for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Isley Rose, 18, of Lyman, was arrested on Oct. 25 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension and unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. Rose was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Harmoney Brown, 21, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 23 on Union Street for driving without a valid license. Brown was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Laura Mekinova, 43, of Woodsville, was arrested on Oct. 22 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Tanna Halvorsen, 38, of Barton, Vt., was arrested on Oct. 22 on School Street on a warrant. she was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Damien Crosbie-Kocsis, 20, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 21 on Meadow Street for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Jodi Sherburn, 41, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Oct. 21 on Interstate 93 for misuse of license plates and manufacturing or selling an official inspection/registration sticker. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Christopher Marshall, 63, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 20 on a bench warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Daniel Bonina, 43, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 19 on St. Johnsbury Road. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Oct. 26.
— —
A male juvenile, 17, was arrested on Oct. 18 on Union Street for unlawful possession/use of tobacco products by a minor and unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
— —
Shalon Barth, 32, of Charlestown, N.H., was arrested on a bench warrant on Oct. 18 on St. Johnsbury Road. Bail was set at $200 cash.
— —
Robert Zastrow, 69, of Sugar Hill, was taken into alcohol-related protective custody on Oct. 18 on Meadow Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
— —
Brian Miles, 34, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 17 on Main Street on a warrant for theft of lost or mislaid property in an amount up to $1,000 and for two counts of credit card fraud in an amount up to $1,000. Miles was held at the House of Corrections and was also charged with driving with a valid license.
NHSP — TROOP F
Anthony Plant, 31, of Jefferson, was arrested on Nov. 20 in Jefferson for aggravated driving under the influence for having a passenger under 16 in the vehicle.
— —
Logan Haff, 28, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Ashland on two arrest warrants.
— —
Robert Damms, 56, of Clarksville, was arrested on Nov. 17 in Stewartstown for domestic violence simple assault.
— —
A juvenile, 16, of Stark, was arrested on Nov. 6 in Stark for simple assault, unlawful use/possession of tobacco products by a minor, and resisting arrest.
— —
Michele Bennett, 53, of Stratford, was arrested on Oct. 31 in Stratford for domestic violence simple assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.
— —
Scott Lauren, 33, of Lancaster, was arrested on warrants on Oct. 29 in Colebrook.
— —
Lincoln Karl, 33, of Lancaster, was arrested on Oct. 15 in Colebrook for criminal mischief and reckless conduct.
— —
Wayne Sarlo, 47, Stewartstown, was arrested on Oct. 14 in Colebrook for breach of bail conditions and for having an active warrant for this arrest.
— —
Matthew Royal, 58, of Canaan, Vt., was arrested on Oct. 12 in Colebrook for driving after suspension and for having a suspended vehicle registration and un-inspected vehicle.
— —
Steven Clark, 66, of Dalton, was arrested on Oct. 10 in Dalton for domestic violence simple assault.
