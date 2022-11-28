Police Logs
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Police Fire department public safety #filephoto

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Mathias Madison, 34, of St. Johnsbury was twice accused, on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, of stealing items from The White Market. Store camera footage caught him in the act both days, police said, and he’ll be in Caledonia County Court on Jan. 9, 2023, in this matter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments