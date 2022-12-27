William Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury was cited on Dec. 20 on Caledonia Street for violation of conditions of release (VCOR) and issued an arraignment date of Jan. 30, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Dec. 27 at the intersection of Maple St. and Cherry St. on an active warrant and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
John Gibson, 26, of East Ryegate was charged on Dec. 26 at Rt. 114 and Heritage Lane in Burke with DUI #2 and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
After a vehicle pursuit on Rt. 5 from St. Johnsbury to Lyndon on Dec. 28, Robert Guest Jr., 29, of Lyndon was charged with violating conditions of release, and attempting to elude. The pursuit ended when his vehicle came to rest at the Lyndon Motor Lodge. He was cited into Caledonia County Court on Feb. 6, 2023.
Albert Vieira, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Dec. 28 in Lyndon on four counts of violating conditions of release and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 6, 2023, in Caledonia Criminal Court.
Ashley Lee, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Dec. 27 on Avenue C in St. Johnsbury with violating conditions of release and arrest on warrant. She was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of bail and flash-cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on Dec. 28 for violating court-ordered conditions.
A vehicle was totaled but the operator was uninjured due to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 27 on I-91 north in St. Johnsbury. Police say the vehicle, operated by Anthoni Guinard, 16, of Danville, went off the road and struck a rock embankment. He was evaluated roadside by EMS, and issued a VCVC for failure to maintain his lane. VSP was assisted at the scene by members of CALEX Ambulance and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
VSP — DERBY
A two-vehicle Christmas Day crash on I-91 south in Barton caused no injuries but damaged vehicles driven by Ryan Moore, 50, of Newport, and Mariana Adelagun, 28, of Houston, Texas. Road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time.
