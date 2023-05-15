Jonathan Wood, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on May 11 on Lincoln Street on an active warrant that had been issued May 1. He was held with no bail ahead of his May 12 appearance in Caledonia Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
George Iannetta, 58, of Newbury, was charged on May 10 in Wells River with DUI, and cited to answer it on July 26 in Orange County Court.
— —
Owen Ainsworth, 21, of Granby, was charged on May 10 on Granby Road with domestic assault, unlawful mischief and arrest on a warrant. Held on $200 bail at Northeastern Regional Correctional Complex for his arrest warrant out of Essex County, he was released on conditions, and cited into court on May 11 on the other charges.
— —
Following a single-vehicle crash on May 11 in Sheffield, Christopher Coady, 60, of Sheffield, was charged May 11 in Sheffield with DUI#1 - Refusal and cited to answer the charge June 5 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
Noah Meese, 41, of Glover, was charged May 12 with DUI after troopers received a 1:42 a.m. report of a vehicle that had allegedly driven into a corn field at the end of Messier Farm Road in Coventry. He was cited to answer the charge on July 11 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Following a single-vehicle crash on May 11 in Barton, Mark Lacoss, 50, of Westmore, was charged with DUI and cited to face the charge on July 11 in Orleans Criminal Court. He was transported to North Country Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and his vehicle sustained major damage.
— —
John Beaupre, 36, of Barton, was charged for the April 23 alleged retail theft incident at Circle K in Barton. He was cited to appear on May 23 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to face the charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.