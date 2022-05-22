ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Christopher Briggs, 33, of Lyndon, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on Aug. 22 on charges of felony cocaine possession (over 2.5 grams) and drugs #1. The incident occurred after he was pulled over on Western Avenue for a motor vehicle violation on May 22, police said.
—————
Shawn Rich, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 27 in Caledonia County Court on a charge filed May 20 at Eastern and Main Deli of violation of conditions, and having a warrant.
—————
Donald Hitman, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into court May 23 after turning himself in at the St. Johnsbury Police Department as he had an active warrant. Hitman’s warrant was a “Cite and Release” per the issuing judge. At St. J PD, Hitman was given a citation and released.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
A Danville woman escaped with minor injuries following a dingle-vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon on Rt. 15 in West Danville by Lemay Rd. Police determined that the operator, Bethany Baker, 19, of Mapleton, ME fell asleep. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled across the opposite lane of travel before coming to rest on its wheels. Baker suffered a few abrasions from the rollover which totaled her vehicle, and was medically cleared at the scene. Trooper Schlesinger would like to remind witnesses not to collect any evidence at any scene, this can cause criminal charges. The Vermont State Police are taking applications at this time.
—————
Matthew Pepin, 47, of Salisbury, N.H., was cited to appear June 6 in Caledonia County Criminal Court on a charge of DUI #1 stemming from a May 20 arrest on Route 114 and Mt. Hunger Road in East Burke.
—————
Derek Bristol, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, May 23 to answer charges from May 21 of DUI, gross negligent operation, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement and multiple other charges, after investigation revealed he had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while impaired across people’s yards, and had almost hit multiple persons. At the time of arrest, Bristol attempted to flee on foot, and then fought with troopers.
Bristol was arrested, brought to the St. Johnsbury barracks, and then to Northeast Correctional Complex due, police said, to being incapacitated.
VSP — DERBY
Investigation is ongoing, police say, into a May 20 two-vehicle auto accident on Route 14 in Irasburg, that hospitalized a Lowell woman with life threatening injuries. Hannah Leitch, 22, of Lowell, was transported to North Country Hospital, and later to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, for what were described as “significant, life-threatening injuries.” The 2:34 p.m. accident occurred, police said, when Leitch’s southbound vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway, crashing into a northbound vehicle operated by Bruce Melendy, 32, of Sheffield. Melendy was transported to NCH with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
