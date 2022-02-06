George Phelps, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear March 21 in Caledonia Criminal Court on the charge of retail theft filed Feb. 5 after he allegedly stole items from Cole’s Redemption.
—————
Dylan Stapelfeld, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Feb. 2 for violation of conditions of release and issued a citation to answer to the charge March 14 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Gordon Cate, 37, of Monroe, N.H., was cited to appear Feb. 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court after being arrested Feb. 5 on suspicion of DUI resulting from a single-vehicle crash on Route 18 near Remick Road in Waterford. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling south on Route 18, then went out of control, traveled across the northbound lane and off the roadway, approximately 25 feet from the road, police said.
Charlotte Kaman, 58, of Fairlee, was cited to appear April 13 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge of simple assault filed Feb. 14. The alleged assault took place at a Fairlee residence.
—————
Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend between noon Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday at an East Haven residence. Someone allegedly broke a rear window of the residence and gained entry. An undisclosed amount of coinage and gift cards were taken. State police are asking anyone with information regarding this burglary to contact Tpr. Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.
VSP — DERBY
Snowy conditions prevailed in a Feb. 4 single-vehicle accident at 5:32 p.m. on Route 111 in Morgan. A 2012 Dodge Ram operated by Michael Lacourse, 51, of Morgan, sustained front-end damage when the vehicle went off the road and into a utility pole. There were no injuries.
—————
Travis Rollins, 43, of West Charleston, was cited to appear Feb. 22 in Orleans Criminal Court on the charge of DUI after his vehicle crashed Feb. 5 on Route 111 near Bates Hill Road in Derby.
