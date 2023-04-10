ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Richard Carlton Larocque, 67, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on April 6 on Central Street on an active arrest warrant for failing to appear and was re-cited with a citation date of April 7 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Benjamin Burritt, 37, of Westfield was charged on April 6 on Old Center Road and Fenton Road with DUI #2. He was lodged for detox and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of April 24 on the charge.
— —
Patrick Debonville, 27, of Island Pond, and Jason Degreenia, 44, of Brownington, were issued numerous charges on April 7 near Memorial Drive and Old Center Road. Lodged on warrants at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, they were cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of June 12 after both were charged with identity theft, and false information to a police officer. Debonville was also arrested on a Parole Board warrant. Degreenia was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.
— —
Austin S. Rexford, 23, of Groveton, N.H., was charged on April 8 with DUI on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury and cited into Caledonia County Court on April 24 on the charge.
HARDWICK POLICE
Beth Keough, 25, of Barre, was cited to appear on April 24 in Caledonia Superior Court after being charged with petit larceny at Hardwick House of Pizza.
— —
Lori Arczynski, 59, of Greensboro, was uninjured following a March 17 single-vehicle crash on Route 14, in which her 2008 Subaru went down alongside a steep embankment and received much front-end damage.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jacob Lacaillade, 22, of Gilman, was charged on April 9 on I-91 with DUI and cited to appear on April 24 in Caledonia Superior Court to face the charge.
— —
Raven Burrington, 27, of West Burke, was charged on April 9 in Danville with domestic assault and was cited to face the charge on April 10 in Caledonia Court.
— —
Travis Levreault, 28, of Littleton, was charged on April 8 with a violation of relief from abuse and unlawful trespass. Lodged on lack of $500 bail, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on April 10 to answer the charges.
VSP — DERBY
Cody Horner, 28, of North Troy, was charged on April 6 with disseminating indecent material to a minor and cited to answer the charge on May 2 in Orleans County Court.
VSP — BERLIN
Jeremy Maxfield, 23, of Cabot, was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident after a March 18 single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East Montpelier. Troopers found the vehicle down an embankment and abandoned.
VSP — WILLISTON
As a result of an April 8 two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Eden, Jeannie Ketcham, 63, of Eden, was charged with DUI #3 and criminal DLS. She’ll face the charges on April 26 in Lamoille Superior Court. She was uninjured, as was the operator of the other vehicle, Donald Young, 29, of Newport City.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.