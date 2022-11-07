Police Logs

A pair of glasses were found on Nov. 7 in St. Johnsbury village & turned over to the St. Johnsbury Police Department. The owner may claim them after properly identifying them.
An exhaustive search of a suspect with the help of VSP after an early-morning Nov. 6 foot pursuit resulted in Robert Guest, Jr., 28, of Lyndonville turning himself in at the PD that afternoon. He allegedly fled on foot into the brushy area between the railroad tracks behind Railroad St. and St. Mary’s St. after being pulled over into the Walgreens parking lot. He’ll face charges on Jan. 23, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court of impeding public officers, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal DLS due to DUI, and violating conditions of release.
Scott Hansen, 46, of Huntington was charged on Nov. 5 on Railroad St. with DUI #1 (Refusal) and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Nov. 21 to answer the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Christopher Watkins II, 34, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Sept. 29 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury with DUI Drugs, and cited to face the charge on Jan. 23, 2023, in Caledonia County Court.
VSP
Vermont State Police are requesting public assistance in locating Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, who may be residing in the Irasburg area. He is wanted out of Texas for a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant out of Vermont for grossly negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting, driving while under the influence with serious bodily injury resulting, and excessive speed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 or at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
OCSD
Brandon Shepard, 27, of Holland was charged on Oct. 4 on Rt. 5 in Derby with criminal DLS, and cited to answer the charge on Dec. 13 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Jamie Prue, 48, of North Troy was charged on Nov. 1 on Main St. in Orleans on an in-state warrant for his arrest and criminal DLS. Lodged without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility on the in-state warrant, he was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division with a date of Dec. 27.
Briar Niles, 24, of Derby was charged on Oct. 28 on Crawford Rd. in Derby with criminal DLS, and violation of conditions of release. He’ll answer the allegations on Dec. 6 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division
