Police Logs
Buy Now

Guster Perry

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was cited on Nov. 16 on charges of violating conditions of release (two counts), assault on a law enforcement officer, impeding law enforcement and disorderly conduct. The next day, Nov. 17, he was flash-cited with an arraignment date of Nov. 18 to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments