Police Logs

Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was cited on Nov. 16 on charges of violating conditions of release (two counts), assault on a law enforcement officer, impeding law enforcement and disorderly conduct. The next day, Nov. 17, he was flash-cited with an arraignment date of Nov. 18 to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of violation of conditions of release.
Leo Roberts, 57, of Lyndon was charged on Nov. 15 on Railroad St. with violation of conditions of release and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 23, 2023.
Jayden M. VonDoemming, 24, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 4 with violating conditions of release and cited into Caledonia County Court on Dec. 19 on the charge.
Xavier Parker, 29, of Lyndon, and Andrew Hunter, 42, St. Johnsbury, allegedly fought inside Eastern and Main Deli on Wednesday. Officer Davis Guyer reported that Parker left the store after punching Hunter in the head multiple times following an argument over Hunter stepping on Parker’s shoe. The officer cited Parker for the offense of simple assault by mutual affray. He is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 9. Officer Guyer said he plans to cite Hunter for his alleged part in the fight.
OCSD
Alisha Johnson, 27, of Newport was charged on Nov. 3 in Derby with criminal DLS and will answer the charge on Dec. 20 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Hadyn Patrick, 21, of Barton was charged on Nov. 8 on Rt. 16 in Greensboro with criminal DLS, and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 10, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division. Patrick was then charged the next day, Nov. 9, again in Greensboro, with operating with a criminally-suspended license and cited with a court date of Dec. 6 in this matter.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
Guster Perry, 20, of Newport was charged on Nov. 17 on Rt. 105 in St. Albans with DUI-Drugs/Refusal, and cited to answer the charge Dec. 20 in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — BERLIN
A Cabot landlord, Shelley Corliss, 59, was accused on Nov. 17 of petit larceny after police say she let herself into the Danville Hill Rd. residence of Cesare Beyerle, 61, and left the residence with cash belonging to Beyerle. She’ll answer the charge on Dec. 15 in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.
