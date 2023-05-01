Edwin Huntley, 48, of Corinth, was cited into Orange County Criminal Court on May 1 for an April 29 incident on Route 25 in Bradford, in which he was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (second or subsequent), resisting arrest, and aggravated disorderly conduct.
Jack Granger, 33, of Lyndon, was charged on April 30 with violation of conditions of release after allegedly attempting to break into parked vehicles on that day in the area of Moose River Dr. in St. Johnsbury. He was cited to appear on June 5 in Caledonia Superior Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
James McIntyre, 53, of Greensboro, suffered minor injuries from an April 28 single-vehicle accident on Route 16. His vehicle went into a skid before rolling about two-three times and coming to rest in a ditch.
Steven Seaman, 21, of Bethlehem, N.H., was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on June 12 for an April 28 incident on McAllister Farm Road in Hardwick. Police say he attempted to elude after they tried to pull him over for speed and no registration. They followed him until the vehicle became stuck in the mud.
Robert Roya, 65, of Wheelock, was arrested on April 25 in Hardwick and charged with contempt of violating conditions of release. He’s cited to face the charge on May 10 in Lamoille Superior Court.
Danielle Lowe, 33, of Wheelock, was arrested on April 25 in Hardwick and charged with violating conditions of release and operating with a criminally-suspended license. She’s cited to face the charge on May 10 in Lamoille Superior Court.
Jacob Williams, 29, of Hardwick, was charged on April 24 for failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, and cited to answer the charge on June 12 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Alex Maldonado, 19, of Greensboro Bend, was arrested on April 19 on an in-state warrant out of Windsor County for failure to appear and operating with a criminally-suspended license. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge on June 12.
VSP — DERBY
Kyle Doherty, 22, of Irasburg, escaped with minor injuries from an April 30 motorcycle crash on Route 14 in Albany. He was transported to North Country Hospital, where he was issued a citation to appear on June 6 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division for operating with a criminally-suspended license.
