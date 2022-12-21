LITTLETON POLICE
Peter Thompson, 30, of Littleton, was arrested on Nov. 30 along Interstate 93 for reckless driving. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Jan. 10.
— — — —
Jason King, 46, of Littleton, was arrested on Nov. 28 on Washington Street for receiving stolen property. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on Nov. 29.
— — — —
Coltan Hanson, 29, of Berlin, was arrested on Nov. 25 on a warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.
— — — —
Liam Rosebush, 19, of Lisbon; Grace Fields, 18, of Lancaster; and Andrew Paradise, 18, of Bethlehem, were arrested on Nov. 19 on Old Waterford Road. Rosebush is charged with unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol by a minor and providing a false report to law enforcement. Fields is charged with unlawful possession/intoxication and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor. Paradise is charged with unlawful possession/intoxication. A male juvenile, 16, of Bethlehem, was also arrested and is charged with unlawful possession/intoxication. Each was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.
— — — —
Matthew Belmore, 49, of Littleton, was arrested on Nov. 18 on Main Street on five counts of dog license violations. He was released on summons and appeared in court on Dec. 13.
— — — —
Joan Call, 59, of Littleton, was arrested on Nov. 18 on Meadow Street for misuse of vehicle license plates, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.
— — — —
Trinity Starbird, 19, of Whitefield, was arrested on Nov. 12 on Meadow Street for driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, and unlawful transportation of alcohol. Starbird was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Nov. 30.
— — — —
Johnnie Boynton, 41, of Littleton, was arrested on Nov. 12 on Clay Street for subsequent-offense driving after suspension, driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license, and having a suspended vehicle registration. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Dec. 13.
— — — —
Brandon Haynes, 37, of Franconia, was arrested on Nov. 11 on Cottage Street on a warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
— — — —
Kara Bergman, 39, of Littleton, was arrested Nov. 11 on School Street for dog license violations. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.
— — — —
Jeremy Young, 35, of Barton, was arrested Nov. 5 on Meadow Street for willful concealment and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
— — — —
Felicia Farruggia, 34, of Concord, was arrested Nov. 5 on a warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in Concord District Court on Dec. 5.
— — — —
Anthony Young, 18, of Dalton, was arrested Nov. 5 on Maple Street for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. He was released on summons and appeared in court on Dec. 13.
