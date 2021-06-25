VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash involving two Lyndon residents on June 21 in front of Miss Lyndonville Diner. Investigation revealed a 2014 Buick LCR operated by Julia Bigelow, 16, pulled out of the diner parking lot onto Broad Street and collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by Heather Switser, 36. The Buick was totaled and the Mitsubishi had major damage, police said.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
At 12:50 a.m. on June 23, a patrol officer noticed a vehicle parked at Maplefields that was known to belong to somebody who had an active notice of trespass preventing them from being on the premises. Further investigation revealed Andrew Hauser, 28, of Littleton, N.H., behind the wheel. He was arrested for unlawful trespass. He was also found to be in the company of Mikayla Camber, 19, of Holland, who was allegedly out in violation of an active court-ordered curfew. She was cited for violation of conditions of release, and both were given citations into Caledonia County Superior Court on Aug. 23.
VSP — DERBY
A June 24 motorcycle crash in Barton injured a 73-year-old Marlow, N.H. resident. Police say David Clancy was operating his 1995 Harley Davidson in the area of Willoughby Ave. and Center Rd. Police said he failed to navigate a corner safely and collided with a guardrail, ultimately coming to rest in the river down the embankment from the roadway. Orleans Fire Department Technical Rescue assisted in getting Clancy back up the embankment. He was taken by EMS to North Country Hospital, where they were requesting the DHART medical helicopter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.