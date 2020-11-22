ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Tyler L. Ehmann, 31, St. Johnsbury, was arrested and charged with identity theft, violating conditions of release and false reports to law enforcement following an incident on Nov. 21. Police say Ehmann said she impersonated her cousin when she was found violating a court-ordered curfew. She was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Jan. 11.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments