Police Logs

LITTLETON POLICE
Carter Rana, 29, of Long Island City, N.Y., was arrested June 24 on West Main Street for driving under the influence and speeding 16 to 20 mph over a posted speed limit of 30 mph. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Tuesday.
— — — —
Dinah Crosdale, 40, of Concord, N.H., was arrested June 27 on Crane Street for stalking. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on June 27.
— — — —
Monica Sarsfield, 49, of Lisbon, was arrested June 27 on Cottage Street on two counts of receiving stolen property. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
— — — —
Kevin Curtis, 29, of Littleton, was arrested June 28 on Grove Street for violating a restraining order and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
— — — —
Matthew Cole, 35, of Littleton, was arrested June 23 on West Main Street for driving under the influence and driving after suspension. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
— — — —
A male juvenile, 16, of Whitefield, was arrested June 19 on Main Street for being an improper person driving a motor vehicle. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8. A female juvenile, 16, of Lancaster, was also arrested for driving without a valid license and was released on summons with a court date of Aug. 8.
— — — —
Khristian Windsor, 20, of Woodstock, Vt., was arrested June 18 on Beacon Street for simple assault, assault by prisoner, aggravated harassment, unlawful possession of tobacco products, and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor. He is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on July 24.
— — — —
Ryan Gauthier, 38, of Littleton, was arrested June 23 by Bethlehem police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
— — — —
Kayla Collins, 33, of Bath, was arrested June 14 on Meadow Street on a Lincoln Police Department warrant. She is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on July 24.
— — — —
Brayden Brown, 27, of Bethlehem, was arrested June 13 on Meadow Street for second-offense driving under the influence. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and appeared in court on June 27.
— — — —
Meghan Brown, 39, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody on June 10, charged with resisting arrest, and held at the House of Corrections.
— — — —
Joseph Prescott, 40, of Plymouth, was arrested June 15 on a warrant for willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
NHSP — TROOP F
Eric James Spaulding, 30, of Bath, was arrested June 26 in Haverhill for aggravated driving under the influence.
— — — —
Travis Morrill, 34, of Groveton, was arrested June 26 in Dalton for subsequent-offense driving after suspension and driving with an expired license.
— — — —
David Peter Pratt, 65, of Lyman, was arrested June 27 in Littleton for stalking, criminal mischief, and reckless and negligent driving.
— — — —
Dustin Adams, 37, of Bath, was arrested June 29 in Bath on bench warrants.
— — — —
Nathaniel S. Umlah, 41, of Clarksville, was arrested June 20 in Colebrook on a warrant.
— — — —
Keanna Marie Salmon, 26, of Groveton, was arrested June 20 in Dalton for subsequent-offense driving after suspension and failure to display license plates.
— — — —
Jared T. Roberts, 33, of Whitefield, was arrested June 23 in Dalton for unlawful transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle and driving with an expired license.
— — — —
Tina Paquin, 33, of Dalton, was arrested June 23 in Whitefield for felony drug possession and hindering apprehension/prosecution.
— — — —
Brian Lucas, 48, of Bethlehem, was arrested June 24 in New Hampton for subsequent-offense driving after suspension.
— — — —
Raoul Morgan Camara, 47, of Groveton, was arrested June 25 in Holderness for unlawful driving after being certified a habitual offender, felony drug possession, unlawful transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle, and speeding 11 to 15 mph over the 70 mph speed limit.
— — — —
John McManus, 42, of Colebrook, was arrested June 21 in Canterbury by NHSP Troop D for domestic violence and simple assault.
— — — —
James T. Sharpe, 41, of Carroll, was arrested June 27 on bench warrant in Manchester by NHSP Troop B.
— — — —
Kevin Lee Freeman, 19, of East Ryegate, was arrested July 1 in Manchester by NHSP Troop B for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor.
