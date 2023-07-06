Police Logs
Buy Now

The Littleton Police Department (File photo)

LITTLETON POLICE

Carter Rana, 29, of Long Island City, N.Y., was arrested June 24 on West Main Street for driving under the influence and speeding 16 to 20 mph over a posted speed limit of 30 mph. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments