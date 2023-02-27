Police Logs
Police ask the public’s help in locating Steven Clinton, 25, unknown residence, who is accused of unlawful mischief and simple assault on Feb. 6 at the residence of Louis Quirion, 65, on Church Street in Orleans. Clinton allegedly broke multiple windows at the residence and assaulted Quirion on a separate occasion. Anyone with information on Clinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.

