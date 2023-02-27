Police Logs

Police ask the public’s help in locating Steven Clinton, 25, unknown residence, who is accused of unlawful mischief and simple assault on Feb. 6 at the residence of Louis Quirion, 65, on Church Street in Orleans. Clinton allegedly broke multiple windows at the residence and assaulted Quirion on a separate occasion. Anyone with information on Clinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
Slick road conditions was cited as a contributing factor in a Feb. 26 single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby. A 2008 Subaru Outback, driven by Antonia Driscoll, 21, of Lyndon, left the roadway and struck a tree. Driscoll was not hurt, according to state police.
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Delvina Driscoll, 24, of Lyndonville, was charged Feb. 26 on Railroad Street with with DUI #1, and cited to answer the charge on March 13 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
— —
Trevor Alden-Clark, 30, of Marshfield, was charged Feb. 27 in St. Johnsbury with DUI-Drug, possession of fentanyl, and violation of conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia Court June 26 to answer the charges.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Herbert Combs, 56, of Lyndon, was charged with domestic assault, reportedly committed on Feb. 26 on Main Street in Lyndon. He was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 27 in Caledonia Superior Court.
HARDWICK PD
Logan Ballard, 34, of Woodbury, was cited into Caledonia Superior Court March 27 on two charges of driving with a suspended license, filed Feb. 7 on Route 14, and Feb. 16 on Ballfield Road, both in Hardwick.
BRADFORD PD
Forrest Block, 36, of Newbury, was charged Feb. 25 on South Main Street in Bradford with DUI#2-Refusal, and cited into Orange Superior Court on March 15 to face the charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.