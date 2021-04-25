ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Following a report from St. Johnsbury School and subsequent investigation, on April 23, Patricia A. Bonenfant, 36, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear May 17 in Caledonia Country Court on charges of cruelty to a child and domestic assault.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers responded at about 9:36 p.m. April 24 to a suspicious motor vehicle on Mt. Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. When speaking with the operator, Louis Patoine, 38, of St. Johnsbury, troopers observed signs of impairment. Patoine was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, and released on a citation to appear in court on the charge of DUI #3.
———
On April 24 at about 10:09 p.m., troopers patrolling East Burke Rd. in Lyndon observed a moving violation. After a traffic stop they say they saw several signs of impairment when speaking to the operator, Angela Eaton, 48, of Island Pond. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, later charged for DUI #2, and cited to appear May 10 in Caledonia County Court.
———
Alan Tanguay, 29, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear May 24 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to charges filed April 24 at about 12:37 a.m. of criminal DLS, and violation of conditions of release x2. It stemmed from a traffic stop on Memorial Drive in St. J.
———
Vermont resident Jack Rivers, 35, no hometown given, was cited to appear May 10 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of DUI filed April 23 at 9:30 p.m. after a traffic stop on Burke Hollow Rd.
VSP DERBY
Troopers investigated an April 23 motor vehicle crash on Quarry Rd. in Derby. The crashed truck was located at the end of Upper Quarry Road. Marks in the roadway suggested the truck was pulled there by a farm tractor. The operator, later identified as Jimmy Eastman, 42, of Newport Center, appeared to have fled the scene. Further investigation revealed Eastman had been drifting on Quarry Road when he lost control of his vehicle on multiple occasions, traveling off the traveled portion of the roadway. Both times Eastman went off the road, police said, he drove onto a lawn, causing damage. The truck Eastman was operating sustained damage to its front end.
Eastman was located April 24 and issued a citation to appear June 22 in Orleans court on allegations of leaving the scene of a crash, and negligent operation.
———
Responding to a 911 hang-up April 24 from a Brownington residence, contact was made with a female identified as Kim Moore, 46, of Brownington, who reported a physical dispute with a family member. Probable cause was subsequently developed to believe Moore had committed the offense of domestic assault. She was transported to the Derby barracks for processing, and released on court-ordered conditions of release to appear April 27 in Orleans court.
———
Troopers were notified at about 10:56 p.m. April 23 of a vehicle off the roadway on Alderbrook Rd. in Coventry. They identified the operator as Robert Deaette, 50, of Jay. While investigating the incident, police said Deaette showed signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI #1. He’ll answer to the charge May 11 in Orleans District Court.
———
Responding to an April 23 report of a crash on Maxwell Rd. in Coventry, it became known that the operator, Jason Pearson, 48, of East Wareham, Mass., had been transported to North Country Hospital in Newport. Troopers followed up with Pearson at the hospital regarding the crash. There, troopers said he showed signs and indicators of impairment. After further investigation, Pearson was subsequently processed for suspicion of DUI and issued a citation to answer to the allegation June 22 in Orleans court. Pearson was eventually transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center due to the nature of his injuries.
