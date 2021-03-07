ST. JOHNSBURY — No injuries were reported as a result of a Sunday afternoon two-car accident at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Breezy Hill Rd. in St. Johnsbury Center.
The 2:15 p.m. mishap occurred, state police said, when Gladys Batchelder, 84, of Lyndonville, failed to yield to traffic traveling on Memorial Drive while waiting at a stop sign on Breezy Hill Road. As Batchelder turned onto Memorial Drive, she was struck by Katherine Hedstrom, 22, of St. Johnsbury, who was traveling north on Memorial Drive.
As a result, Batchelder’s 2018 Ford Fusion had driver’s side and rear-bumper damage. Hedstrom’s 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee had front-end and driver’s-side damage. Both operators were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured.
VSP was assisted by CALEX ambulance and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, and the vehicles were removed by Roland’s Wrecker.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On March 4, Clyde C. Willis, 79, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into a May 17 court date to answer to a charge filed March 4 of unlawful mischief. It stemmed from an allegation that he vandalized a vehicle parked on Hospital Drive at 6:30 a.m. on March 4.
———
Citing signs of impairment March 7 when a vehicle went off Red Village Rd., in Lyndon at 1:25 a.m., Gabrielle Couturier, 20, of Whitefield, N.H., was arrested, charged with DUI and cited to appear March 29 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Police received a Feb. 25 complaint about a trespassing. Subsequent investigation revealed Mandy Chan, 29, of Cabot, had trespassed onto property in Cabot without permission. She was located and issued a citation to appear April 8 at Washington County Superior Court on the allegation of unlawful trespassing.
LYNDONVILLE PD
Kevin Lyons, 46, of Lyndon, was arrested March 3 at about 9:17 p.m. and cited to appear March 4 in Caledonia Court to answer to a charge of second degree aggravated domestic assault allegedly committed at a Memorial Drive residence.
———
Trent Demers, 25, of Lyndon, was cited into a May 10 criminal court date after a March 3 incident at 31 Post Office Lane, in which police allege he intentionally damaged property belonging to his mother.
———
Miranda Chaput, 28, of Sutton, was issued a citation Feb. 26 to appear in court May 10 on the charge of operating on a criminally suspended license.
