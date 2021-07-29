Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Police received a walk-in complaint on July 28 from a concerned mother that she had just seen her minor child being served alcohol at Champlain Farms. She confronted the clerk about it and she reported being told that he was sold alcohol there a lot. After an investigation, Charles A. Carle, 24, of St. Johnsbury was located and issued a citation to appear Sept. 27 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
——-
Kevin T. Greene, 30, of St. Johnsbury was arrested July 28, and flash-cited July 29 into Caledonia Superior Court on two counts of violating conditions of release. On July 22 he applied to transfer a firearm from an area merchant, and investigation revealed that he picked the firearm up on July 28. Police learned Greene is on a 24-hour curfew with exceptions only for employment, medical treatment, court and attorney appointments. Police said he is also under information in two pending felony cases.
——-
Stopped July 27 for several motor vehicle violations on River Road in St. Johnsbury, Michael Lamotte, 25, of Bradford was found to allegedly be operating without a valid license. He was also found to have a prior conviction for the same in 2020. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear Nov. 22 in Caledonia Court. He was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for operating after civil suspension, misuse of license plates, and operating without liability insurance.
VSP — DERBY
Police assisted at a July 24 motorcycle accident on Rt. 102 in Maidstone. Roger Corriveau, 40, of Holland told police he was traveling south when he hit the brakes on a corner, slid off the roadway and crashed into a tree. His 2005 Honda CBR-1000 was damaged, and Corriveau declined medical treatment.
——-
Police responded July 24 to a side-by-side (SXS) crash on Collins Mill Rd. in Newport Center. The 2013 Polaris RZR Pro overturned on the roadway causing minor injuries to the operator and passenger. The operator was identified as Dwayne Pafumi, 53, of Monson, MA. Investigation revealed Pafumi was attempting to drift the SXS, and it overturned as a result. He and the juvenile passenger were transported by Newport and Missisquoi EMS to North Country Hospital.
——-
Clara Bruno, 55, of Barton was issued a citation to appear Aug. 17 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charge of violating court-ordered conditions of release. The July 29 incident allegedly took place on Marston Ave. in Barton, where investigation revealed she had had contact with, and been within 300 feet of, Annie McGrail, 36, also of Barton.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Notified of a July 25 two-vehicle accident on Rt. 14 in Woodbury, additional 911 calls revealed that after the crash an altercation between the two operators took place. An investigation led to Ronald D. Wells, 74, of Woodbury, and Bruce Melendy, 31, of Sheffield being issued criminal citations to appear Sept. 16 in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on the charge of disorderly conduct. Wells was also charged with gross negligent operation, while Melendy had the additional charge of negligent operation.
VSP — WILLISTON
On July 28, several motorists called 911 reporting erratic operation of a red Suzuki sedan on Routes 118 and 109 in the town of Belvidere. While en route to the area, the vehicle collided with a telephone phone on Rt. 109 in Belvidere Center. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Elizabeth Minor, 32, of Lowell, and the 2009 Suzuki SX4 was totaled. Police said Minor showed several indicators of impairment, and once she was medically cleared, she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense), and driving with a criminally suspended license. The telephone pole Minor struck was severed in half, and needed to be replaced. Minor was subsequently released with a citation to appear Aug. 18 at Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Roger Pion, 43, of Newport Center was arrested by a Orleans County Sheriff’s Department deputy, and charged with excessive speed and driving with license suspended after allegedly going 86 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on Rt. 105 in Troy. He was cited to appear Aug. 31 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
