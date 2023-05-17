HARDWICK POLICE

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that damaged a 2012 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Tops Market on Sunday sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The car belongs to Peter Dealmeada, 57, of Cabot. He reports that his car was backed into by a vehicle that left the scene without reporting the damage. Call Officer Scott Gagnon at 802-472-5475 with any information.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments