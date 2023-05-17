Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that damaged a 2012 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Tops Market on Sunday sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The car belongs to Peter Dealmeada, 57, of Cabot. He reports that his car was backed into by a vehicle that left the scene without reporting the damage. Call Officer Scott Gagnon at 802-472-5475 with any information.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A man’s wallet was found on May 15 in the St. Johnsbury village area. The owner may claim it at the police station with proper identification.
Antino Pepper, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on May 15 on an active warrant for his arrest (failure to appear). Transported to NECC for lack of $200 bail, he was flash cited into Caledonia County Court on May 16.
Erich Langmaid, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 15 on an active warrant and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $50 cash bail or surety.
Melissa Trask, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Tuesday by Officer Robert Gerrish when she reportedly turned herself in. An arrest warrant had been issued for her based on her reported failure to appear in court for a change of plea hearing connected to an underlying charge of lying to police. Trask was lodged in jail for lack of $100 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Trent Demers, 27, of Lyndonville, was charged May 16 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury with criminal DLS and violation of conditions of release. He’ll answer the allegations on June 5 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Derrill Bunker, 39, of Barton, was charged on May 15 with two counts of violating an abuse prevention order. Lodged on $2,500 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, he was flash-cited into Orleans Superior Court on May 16.
