ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michael Lacaillade, 50, of Barton, was charged with DUI #3 Oct. 31 in St. Johnsbury after police received a report of a Nissan pickup truck into a ditch off Mt. Pleasant Street north of the cemetery in St. Johnsbury. The responding patrol officer found a pickup truck embedded in the ditch off the road. Lacaillade was brought to the public inebriate program for detoxification, and the truck was towed away.
—-
Damian Emerson, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Nov. 1 with DUI-Drugs #1, violation of conditions of release, and exposure of a baby. He was evaluated by a VSP drug recognition expert, and an evidentiary blood draw was obtained. Emerson was later released to the care of a sober adult and issued a citation for Jan. 31, 2022 into Caledonia Superior Court in this case.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Hummingbird Takahashi, 40, of Island Pond, was charged Oct. 1 with DUI Drugs and obstruction of justice after a traffic stop on Darling Hill Road in Lyndon. He was taken into custody where he refused further evaluation and refused to provide an evidentiary sample. He’ll answer the charges Dec. 13 in Caledonia Court.
—-
Hunter Lafond, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Jan. 10, 2022 in Caledonia Court on the charge of violation of conditions of release after an investigative traffic stop on Charles Street in Lyndonville. He allegedly fled, was later located and charged.
—-
Wilfred Sheltra, 56, of Newport, was charged Oct. 31 with second-degree aggravated domestic assault at 105 Mountain View Drive in St. Johnsbury. He was eventually released with a flash citation to appear on Nov. 1 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Jolee Birchard, 43, of Lyndon, was charged Oct. 4 with DUI Drugs, after troopers responded to a report of an operator going in and out of consciousness in the driver’s seat of her vehicle at a parking lot for 30 minutes. She’ll face the charge on Dec. 13 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Christopher Peach, 35, of White River Junction, was charged with petit larceny and unlawful trespass on Oct. 31 after police were notified that a car radio had been taken out of a vehicle at Legendary Auto Works in Bradford. Police say Peach trespassed onto the property and allegedly taken the radio out of the vehicle. He’ll face the charges on Jan. 5, 2022 in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
The Bethlehem (NH) Police Department made the following arrests recently:
Nicole Girard, 41, Bethlehem, dealing in or possessing prescription drugs x4.
Eric Chase, 56, Bethlehem, DV; second degree assault.
Jesse Henry, 29, Bethlehem, DV; simple assault (x2), breach of bail, violation of protection order.
Robert Girard, 37, Bethlehem, theft by unauthorized taking x5.
Deziree Walsh, 27, Littleton, criminal mischief.
Megan Corrette, Bethlehem, protective custody.
