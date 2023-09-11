Police Logs

A backpack was located September 9 on St. Mary Street in St. Johnsbury. With proper identification of the backpack and its contents, it can be claimed at St Johnsbury PD.
— —
Alex Brown, 35, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody September 8 after police received a report that a credit card had been stolen by an unknown person, and used for multiple purchases at Horizon’s Deli and Kinney Drugs. Brown had the stolen credit card on his person when he was arrested, police said.
— —
Jeffrey C. Mitchell, 36, of Lyndonville was charged September 9 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury with DUI-3, and cited to answer the charge September 25 in Caledonia Court.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Louis Patoine, 39, of Lyndon, was charged July 28 with driving after criminal suspension due to DUI and will be arraigned on October 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Brittany Bishop, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on September 8 in Lyndon Heights with driving after criminal suspension and cited on November 20 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Sterling Heaton-Denby, 39, of Lyndon was arrested September 9 on a warrant, and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $50 cash or surety.
HARDWICK POLICE
On September 3, Joshua Minor, 30, of Hardwick, reported damage to his vehicle parked at his Perry Hill Lane residence. The damage was not there the day before, he reported, and there was no operator inside the vehicle when it was hit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hardwick PD at 802-472-5475.
— —
Police are also seeking information about a burglary reported September 9 at the Moosehorn Cafe on Route 15 in Hardwick. There was broken windows, damaged property and over $200 worth of property stolen from inside the building. Again, anyone with information can call the Hardwick PD at 802-472-5475.
VSP DERBY
Derrill Bunker, 39, of Barton, was charged on September 8 with violating conditions of release and unlawful trespass. Lodged on $200 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, he’s cited to answer the charges on September 12 in Orleans Superior Court.
— —
Kyle Pickett, 28, an inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility, was issued a citation on September 8 to appear September 19 in Orleans County Court on a fugitive charge from justice. He was wanted on two extraditable warrants out of New Hampshire for possession of crack cocaine and possession of stolen property.
NHSP TROOP F
Peter Thompson, 31, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 1 in Dalton for disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration, and misuse of license plates.
— —
Arthur Howland, 32, of Groveton, was arrested Sept. 1 in Lancaster for driving under the influence, unlawful transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle, and driving an un-inspected vehicle.
