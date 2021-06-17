ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On June 13, a bicycle was taken from behind the Passumpsic View Apartments at 438 Railroad St. The bike is described as a Hakto electric bike white in color with florescent green writing. It also had a black milk crate attached to the back. Anyone with information about the bicycle is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.

Mikayla Camber, 19, of Holland was cited to appear on Aug. 30 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of violating conditions of release after her vehicle was stopped June 15 for an equipment violation near 438 Railroad St.

Bruce J. Abar, 66, of St. Johnsbury was located June 16 on Moose River Drive and arrested on a sex offender registry violation after police said he had relocated here from Florida but had not yet completed the registration requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 2.

VSP — DERBY

Wayne Nadeau, 73, of South Burlington was transported by a friend to North Country Hospital with minor injuries as a result of a June 17 single-vehicle crash on Rt. 14 in Barton. Nadeau told police he was distracted looking at the cows when his 2005 Honda CRV slid off the roadway and impacted a tree. The vehicle was totaled.

