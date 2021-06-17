ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On June 13, a bicycle was taken from behind the Passumpsic View Apartments at 438 Railroad St. The bike is described as a Hakto electric bike white in color with florescent green writing. It also had a black milk crate attached to the back. Anyone with information about the bicycle is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
——-
Mikayla Camber, 19, of Holland was cited to appear on Aug. 30 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of violating conditions of release after her vehicle was stopped June 15 for an equipment violation near 438 Railroad St.
——-
Bruce J. Abar, 66, of St. Johnsbury was located June 16 on Moose River Drive and arrested on a sex offender registry violation after police said he had relocated here from Florida but had not yet completed the registration requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 2.
VSP — DERBY
Wayne Nadeau, 73, of South Burlington was transported by a friend to North Country Hospital with minor injuries as a result of a June 17 single-vehicle crash on Rt. 14 in Barton. Nadeau told police he was distracted looking at the cows when his 2005 Honda CRV slid off the roadway and impacted a tree. The vehicle was totaled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.