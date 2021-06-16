Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Shawn Ramsey-Digiulio, 26, of Wheelock, was charged June 14 with violations of conditions of release after a 6:55 p.m. traffic stop at the intersection of Summer Street and Brightlook Drive, and will face the charge Aug. 30 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
——-
Carlos Perez III, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on Aug. 23 after being charged June 6 with trespass at the Kingdom Taproom on Railroad Street.
——-
Following a request for a welfare check, Joseph J. Yakabowskas, 60, of St Johnsbury, was charged June 15 with DUI 2 after he allegedly was found to be intoxicated in his vehicle in the parking lot of Maplefields on Western Avenue. He was given a June 28 court citation.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Gregory Crews, 38, of Barnet, was charged June 14 with gross negligent operation and reckless endangerment after allegedly operating his vehicle at a high rate of speed through a work zone on Route 302 in Newbury. Police say he intentionally swerved toward several road crew personnel and caused a public disturbance. He is cited to appear Sept. 1 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division, and police said multiple equipment violations will be issued in conjunction with the charges stated above.
——-
Tacalia Mosier, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on Aug. 16 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to face the charge of leaving the scene of an accident. It occurred June 14 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
——-
Timothy Kearney, 29, of Newbury, was arrested June 15, and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, and offense committed in the presence of a child. He was later transported to the Orange County Courthouse for arraignment and subsequently released on conditions of release to appear in Orange County Criminal Court.
VSP — DERBY
On June 15, Jason Metras, 43, of Barton, was taken into custody on the charges of violation of conditions of release, and violation of abuse prevention order. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional on $5,000 bail and scheduled to appear June 16 in Orleans County Court.
——-
Shawn Gardner, 35, of North Troy, was clocked at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone June 16 in the country store area of Route 111 in Morgan. He was issued a citation to answer to allegations of excessive speed (criminal), and speed/state highway (civil) on Aug. 24 in Orleans County Court, and released from the scene.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Police say Daniel Abbott, 29, of Cabot, is currently incarcerated and will be charged at a time to be determined in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division with domestic assault. The incident is alleged to have occurred May 24 on South Walden Road in Cabot.
BRADFORD POLICE
Christopher Carle, 45, of Newbury, was charged June 15 with driving on a criminally-suspended license (DLS-C) after being stopped for a speeding violation on Main Street in Bradford. He’ll face the charge of DLS-C on July 28 in Orange County Court along with several traffic tickets.
——-
Michael Fleming, 38, of Bradford, was cited to appear July 28 in Orange County Court on the charge of burglary. The incident occurred June 12, when Bradford police and Vermont State Police responded to reports of a suspicious individual acting erratically on Main Street in Bradford. Police subsequently encountered Fleming in the parking lot area of Thomson Fuels. Shortly thereafter, Thomson Fuels employees discovered the business had been broken into and the interior had been ransacked with various pieces of equipment and merchandise being damaged. Investigation revealed Fleming was involved.
