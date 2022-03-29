ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
John Sheehy, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 27 with aggravated assault, unlawful mischief (felony), unlawful mischief (misdemeanor), and resisting arrest after police received a complaint of an active assault at 10 Eastern Ave.
After clearing the incident, officers soon received a complaint of another fight outside of the Republican Block at 48 Eastern Ave. Responding officers found Sheehy, the suspect of the above-mentioned incident, who fled. A foot pursuit ensued, and Sheehy was taken into custody after resisting arrest. After Sheehy was handcuffed, Thomas VanVliet, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for impeding public officers and disorderly conduct.
Sheehy was placed into the custody of the St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole office and VanVliet was released on a citation into Caledonia County Superior Court with a court date of June 6.
St. Johnsbury police found a shopping bag on March 28 on Railroad Street behind a business, with some store items inside it. The owner may claim after properly identifying it and the items.
—-
Thomas Mull Jr., 22, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on March 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and cited to answer the charge on June 27 in Caledonia County Court. The registered owner of the vehicle and passenger, Aleah Chaput, 21, also of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in court on the same day for allegedly permitting the illegal operation of a motor vehicle.
—-
Anthony Bathalon, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 6 in Caledonia County Court after being charged March 28 with violation of conditions of release.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police cited Troy Whitney, 44, for first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Whitney is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her Hardwick residence on Sunday. The citation directed Whitney to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Carl Emerson, 63, of Walden, was cited into Caledonia County Court on March 28 to answer a charge of domestic assault, filed March 27 in West Danville.
—-
No injuries resulted from a March 27 accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury that left two vehicles with moderate damage. Investigation revealed Miranda Chaput, 29, of Lyndonville, crashed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Hayley Tanguay, 36, of Bethel, Maine. Both vehicles were driven from the scene of crash.
—-
A Caledonia Superior Court judge did not find probable cause to continue a charge of stalking against Joshua Barnes, 45, of Danville. Barnes had been cited for the alleged offense in January and was told to appear March 29 in court. That hearing was canceled when the judge did not find sufficient justification to proceed with the case.
VSP — WILLISTON
Responding to a March 27 single-vehicle crash on I-89 north in Milton, troopers determined that the operator, Edward R. Reardon, 39, of Sugar Hill, N.H., was driving under the influence of drugs. He was cited to appear June 23 in Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charge of DUI #1. He was uninjured and his vehicle had front-end damage. The crash aspect of this case, police say, is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.