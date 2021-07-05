ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Dylan J. Brink, 24, of Burke, who was the subject of a felony arrest warrant (forgery and identity theft) out of Essex County, was arrested June 30 and lodged on the warrant at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
——-
Eric Lawrence, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 30 with driving while his license was criminally suspended due to a DUI. He’s due in Caledonia County Superior Court on Sept. 13 to answer this matter.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Casey Durfee, 31, of Lyndonville, was arrested July 1 after Ofc. Jason Harris observed Durfee walking north on Memorial Drive. Ofc. Harris knew Durfee to have a warrant out for his arrest. He stopped Durfee and placed him under arrest for his warrant. Durfee was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center for lack of $200 bail.
——-
Sharon King, 62, of West Burke, was arrested July 1 after being pulled over for speeding on Route 5. An investigation alleged she was operating under the influence of intoxicants. After processing, she was released on a citation to appear in court on July 19.
VSP — DERBY
Nicholas Roberts, 37, of Burlington, was charged July 1 with DUI #1 at the I-91 Port of Entry. He was cited to answer the allegation on July 20 in Orleans County Superior Court.
——-
Richard Sanville, 58, of Derby, was arrested July 1 on Route 105 in Derby and charged with DUI. While being processed at the barracks, Sanville requested EMS due to unrelated health conditions. He was transported to North Country Hospital where he was processed for DUI and later lodged at Northern State Correctional on an unrelated arrest warrant. He’s due Aug. 24 in Orleans County Court.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Abbott Hughlett, 31, of East Calais, was charged June 30 with DUI #1 after a traffic stop on Route 2 in East Montpelier. He’ll answer the charge on July 15 in Washington County Superior Court.
——-
Albert W. Stcyr, 68, of Marshfield, was charged July 1 with DUI #1 refusal. It occurred on Route 2 in Cabot. Stcyr was cited to answer the charge July 22 in Washington County Superior Court.
LITTLETON POLICE
Crystal Spinner, 39, of Littleton, was arrested June 22 on St. Johnsbury Road on bench warrants. She was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Robert Maxwell, 36, was arrested June 19 on Union Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Krista Fitzsimmons, 25, of Plymouth, was arrested June 19 for driving under the influence and aggravated DUI for having a passenger younger than 16 in the vehicle. She was released on summons and appeared in Littleton District Court on June 25.
