ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
The St. Johnsbury Police Department is investigating a string of bicycle thefts. Lt. Craig Watrous is investigating three bikes that were taken from an address on Railroad Street. In another case, police say if anyone is missing a red Trek 8900 mountain bike and can prove ownership, they should contact the Police Department at (802) 748-2314.
——-
On May 10, Jared C. Bradley, 40, was located at his St. Johnsbury residence and arrested by Sgt. Rivard on a warrant out of Caledonia Superior Court for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license criminally suspended, and possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug. Bradley was lodged at NERCF (Northeast Correctional Complex) on $100 bail.
——-
Barrett Castle, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 7 in Caledonia County Court to answer to a charge filed April 12 after an investigation revealed Castle was in violation of Sex Offender Registry.
HARDWICK POLICE
Sheara Bryant, 53, transient, was removed from a property at 3148 Route 16 on May 6 and served a citation to appear June 28 in Caledonia Court on a charge of unlawful trespass. Three days later, Bryant was once again cited on another charge of trespassing. She was located down the road from where she allegedly had been given a no-trespass notice, and was cited roadside.
——-
Steve Shatney, 62, of Greensboro, was cited on May 7 for gross negligent operation stemming from an April 26 complaint that he was operating a tractor in an unsafe manner by turning sharply in the road, crossing the yellow line two times and almost rolling the tractor both times, police said.
