Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY PD
An 18-year-old male was arrested on five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and one count of contributing to juvenile delinquency during what police said was an underage drinking party March 26 at a Cliff Street residence. A 14-year-old was found to have consumed or possessed alcohol and was also taken into custody for that delinquent act. Several underage juveniles were also found to have consumed alcohol or marijuana, and were released to their parents. Both the 14- and 18-year-old were cited into Family Court.
—————
Hilary Hoffman, 32, of Hanover, N.H., was cited into court May 24 after she was found to be operating a vehicle after criminal suspension at 1:46 a.m. March 27 on Church Street in St. Johnsbury.
—————
During a March 26 vehicle stop on Memorial Drive, the operator, Joseph C. Labounty, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was found to be driving on a Pennsylvania license that allegedly was suspended, and having had a prior civil conviction for driving without a license in the past two years. Labounty was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court May 17 to answer the charge of driving without a license.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police received a March 26 report of a stolen blue 2015 Subaru Impreza bearing Vermont registration HSL404. The vehicle was stolen between 10:15 p.m. March 26, and 12:45 a.m. March 27. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police St. Johnsbury barracks. Police say leads are being pursued and the investigation is ongoing.
—————
Ryan Sullivan, 32, of Burke, was arrested March 26 on South Wheelock Road in Lyndon and cited to appear April 12 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI.
VSP — DERBY
With the assistance of Brighton Police, troopers on March 26 served Kimberly Crosson, 46, of Island Pond, with a citation to appear March 29 in Essex County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of aggravated disorderly conduct. This was the result of an investigation into a course of conduct directed at an individual by Crosson, and which included an arrest warrant stemming from a previous charge of disorderly conduct towards the same victim.
—————
On March 26, Dylan Mobbs, 44, of Derby, was charged with first degree aggravated, first degree unlawful restraint, and interference with access to emergency services at a Lynwood Drive residence. He was later held at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $10,000 bail and cited to appear in court March 29 in St. Johnsbury.
