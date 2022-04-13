Carrie Ann Farrow, 31, of Newark was arrested on April 12 on a warrant, and transported to NECC for lodging.
—-
Mikayla Camber, 20, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on April 12 on a warrant, and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Center on $100 bail.
—-
Brittany Clark, 32, of St. Johnsbury was cited April 12 into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of June 27, to answer charges of identity theft, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and petit larceny. After bank and EBT cards were found on the ground on Portland St. in January, the St. Johnsbury Police, with the assistance of Vermont Adult Protective Services, uncovered suspicious usage of a local elderly woman’s bank and EBT accounts. Investigation continues into this matter.
Graigory Farley, 20, of Groton was cited to appear May 2 in Caledonia Court after being taken into custody April 13 on a charge of DUI following a single-vehicle crash on Witherspoon Rd. in Ryegate.
—-
Stephanie Bennett, 36, of Lyndon was cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court on May 9 on a charge of disorderly conduct filed April 11 after police allege Bennett engaged in tumultuous, threatening behaviors while also using obscene language during a dispute with neighbors.
HARDWICK POLICE
A three-car accident on April 6 in front of the post office on Mill St. resulted in heavy front- and rear-end damage to one vehicle and front-end damage to the other two. A vehicle operated by Karen Hudson, 49, of Hardwick was waiting for a vehicle operated by Jennifer Bellavance, 50, of Hardwick to exit the post office parking lot, in order to enter the lot. A vehicle operated by Sterling Gilman, 16, of Lyndon Center, rear-ended Hudson’s vehicle, pushing her into Bellavance’s vehicle. Hudson was hospitalized with minor injuries, and a citation was issued to Gilman for failing to control speed to avoid the collision.
