VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
BRADFORD — A Bath, N.H. resident was taken the hospital Saturday afternoon after a state police cruiser struck his vehicle at the intersection of routes 5 and 25.
At approximately 12:16 p.m., Tpr. Jason Haley, of the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks, was traveling south on Route 5 and attempted to make a right turn onto Route 25, when he collided with a vehicle operated by Daniel Lamphere, 62, of Bath. Tpr. Haley was responding to an emergency call for service, with blue lights and siren activated.
The crash investigation, police said, revealed that Tpr. Haley failed to maneuver the right-hand turn and collided with Lamphere head-on in the eastbound turning lane of Route 25. Tpr. Haley was uninjured. Lamphere was transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for treatment of his injuries. No other information regarding Lamphere’s injuries were available.
Both vehicles sustained front-end damage. Lamphere’s 2007 Ford Focus was towed from the scene. Bradford FD responded to assist with scene safety and traffic control.
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Hunter Lafond, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Pearl Street at 12:39 a.m. April 3, and cited into Caledonia Court on June 7 to face the allegation of DLS (criminally suspended license).
———
Jack C. Granger III, 31, of Concord, was cited into Caledonia Court on May 10 after being located at 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury on March 15. Subject to a 24-hour, court-ordered curfew, Granger was also found to have operated a vehicle to the residence after criminal suspension, police said. Charges are violations of conditions of release, and criminal DLS.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers received an April 2 complaint at 10 a.m. alleging that Gordon Sayers, 41, no certain address, was causing a disturbance at a motel on Gale Street in Canaan, Vt. Records queries indicated Sayers was the subject of a no-bail arrest warrant requested by the Vermont Department of Correction for a supervised-release violation.
With the assistance of US Border Patrol, Sayers was taken into custody, and transferred without incident to NECC in St. Johnsbury. His court date was not available.
