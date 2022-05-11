Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Kimberly Kelley, 53, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear June 27 in Caledonia County Court, after being charged May 4 with Larceny from a person, for suspicion of stealing $200 from a neighbor’s wallet.
—-
St. Johnsbury residents Jonathan Stuart, 25, and Kerri-Anne Papineau, 43, were charged with various offense as a result of investigation into a reported March 15 high-speed pursuit incident that went from Railroad St. to Memorial Drive and onto Old Center Rd. before being discontinued for public safety reasons. Stuart was charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in a grossly negligent fashion, excessive speed, and license required. Papineau was charged with accessory after the fact, and false information to a law enforcement officer. Both were cited in to Caledonia Superior Court with arraignment dates of June 20.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Dakota Johnson, 21, of Danville was issued a citation for negligent operation and duty to stop after a May 11 single-vehicle accident on Cary Pond Rd. in Danville. Johnson allegedly veered onto a residential lawn and crashed head-on into a tree. Speed and inattention were cited as factors in the crash, police said. The vehicle was totaled and Johnson had minor scrapes, bruises and possible internal injuries.
VSP — DERBY
Police are investigating the May 9 theft of a catalytic converter from the Orleans Park & Ride in the town of Barton. It reportedly was taken off a silver 2015 Chevy truck between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on that date. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen catalytic converter should contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
OCSD
Dominic Costa, 24, of Newport was taken into custody May 6 on an in-state arrest warrant, and lodged on $1,400 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility. He was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
—-
Aaron Schwartz, 35, of Elmore was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 14, on the charge of excessive speeds filed April 29 on Rt. 14 in Irasburg, where he was allegedly clocked at 81 mph in a 50 mph zone.
—-
Corbin Coull, 23, of North Troy was cited to appear June 14 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after being charged April 29 with operating a motor vehicle on a criminally-suspended driver’s license.
—-
Robert Sanville, 46, of Coventry was cited to appear May 31 in Orleans Superior Court on a charge of felony false pretenses after Home Town Hardware & Supply contacted OCSD regarding an account that was past due. Sanville allegedly had charged over $15,000 in building supplies, and had only paid a little over $6,000 off the debt. Sanville still owes over $8,000 to the store with no plans on paying it off, the OCSD alleges.
—-
Heather Johnston, 33, of Charleston will appear June 14 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division after being charged May 5 with driving 66 mph in a 35 mph zone on Schuler Rd. in Derby.
BRADFORD POLICE
Chantell Lambert, 45, of Newbury was charged May 10 with DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident at the intersection of Rt. 25 and Lower Plain in Bradford. She was cited to answer the charges May 18 in Orange Superior Court.
