Jayden VonDoemming, 24, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear April 20 in Caledonia Court on the charge filed April 19 of violation of conditions of release.
Antino Pepper, 25, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on April 20 on a warrant, and ordered to appear on June 6 on the matter in Caledonia County Court. Testing of a powdery substance found on him proved to be fentanyl, police said.
Jeremy M. Bathalon, 34, of St. Johnsbury was charged April 17 with false information to police, and violation of conditions of release. Lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility on $1,200 bail, he was cited to appear on the charges on May 16 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Trent Demers, 26, of Lyndon was cited into Caledonia Court on April 19 on a charge of violation of conditions of release filed April 18 in Lyndon.
VSP — DERBY
Tyler Pion, 32, of Westmore was charged April 19 with DUI-Drug, the result of a traffic stop on Rt. 100 in Westfield. Lodged at NSCF on $200 bail on a separate in-state warrant, he was cited to appear June 28 in Orleans County Court on the DUI charge.
