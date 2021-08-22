Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A billfold wallet was found on Aug. 21 at a local gas station and turned in to the Police Department. The owner may claim it after properly identifying it.
—-
Derek Dawson, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. and charged with aggravated domestic assault after police responded to a report of an active domestic assault at Fairbanks Inn. He was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex, and cited to appear Aug. 23 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Nicole Rivet, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Sept. 20 to answer the charge of disorderly conduct after troopers responded at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 21 to two reports of Rivet walking in the middle of Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury, reportedly almost being struck by vehicles. Upon arrival, they said Rivet was shouting obscenities.
—-
Nicholas Swanson, 32, of Granby, was taken into custody on Aug. 20 on Lily Pond Road for suspicion of DUI. He was released with a citation to appear Sept. 13 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division, on the charge of DUI Refusal.
VSP — DERBY
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 20 on Route 5 in Coventry. Upon arrival, Newport Ambulance was on scene assisting Charles Baker, 70, of Orwell, Vt., out of the vehicle and out of the woods. Investigation revealed Baker was traveling south when he swerved to miss a deer, traveling off the southbound lane and hitting a road sign. Police say he then traveled back onto the roadway, losing control of his 2020 Jeep Wrangler and going off the northbound lane approximately 50 feet into the tree line. The vehicle ended up with minor front-end damage. Baker was transported to North Country Hospital for minor injuries, and a tow truck was dispatched to recover the vehicle from the tree line.
