LITTLETON POLICE

Heather Martin, 30, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant on July 22 on West Main Street.

——-

Matthew Belmore, 48, of Littleton, was arrested July 22 on Union Street for obstructing the administration of government and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Sept. 14.

——-

Makayla McCutcheon, 24, of Lyndonville, was arrested July 19 on Forest Glen Road for driving after suspension. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

——-

James Mihelidakis, 35, of Thornton, was arrested July 17 on Cottage Street for violating a restraining order. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and appeared in court on July 19.

