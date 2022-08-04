Police Logs
Jacob Chandler

ST. JOHNSBURY PD

Investigation of an Aug. 1 accident at Main Street and Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury led to the arrests of Andrew Brown, 35, and Jessi-Lynn Granger, 40, both of St. Johnsbury. Brown was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Aug. 22 on charges of DUI #4, and criminal DLS Due to DUI (#2). Granger will answer at an Oct. 17 arraignment, to a charge of permitting an impaired person to operate a motor vehicle.

