Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Investigation of an Aug. 1 accident at Main Street and Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury led to the arrests of Andrew Brown, 35, and Jessi-Lynn Granger, 40, both of St. Johnsbury. Brown was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Aug. 22 on charges of DUI #4, and criminal DLS Due to DUI (#2). Granger will answer at an Oct. 17 arraignment, to a charge of permitting an impaired person to operate a motor vehicle.
—————
Jude Mischke, 52, of St. Johnsbury, was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex (NERCF) after being taken into custody Aug. 3 on Summer Street on two active warrants for his arrest. Bail was set at $500 on one warrant, and $10,000 on the other. He was cited to appear Aug. 4 in Caledonia County Court.
—————
David Hackett, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on two counts of violation of conditions of release filed July 30 as a result of a street disturbance on Cherry Street. His court date is Oct. 3.
—————
Taken into custody on the same charges filed previously, Tristan E. Garcia, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Aug. 2 with violation of conditions of release x2, and unlawful trespass, and cited to answer the charges Sept. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court. On July 22 he was cited on those same three charges at the same location, Maplefields, on Western Avenue, and at that time given a Sept. 17 date in Caledonia County Court.
—————
Tyler Young, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Aug. 3 with violation of an abuse protection order on Maple Street. Young will answer the charge Sept. 12 in Caledonia County Court.
—————
Michael Williams, 40, no address, was taken into custody Aug. 3 on Pearl Street on an in-state arrest warrant, and lodged at NERCF pending a court date.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Three St. Johnsbury men were cited to appear Sept. 12 in Caledonia Criminal Court on charges filed Aug. 2 on Avenue C, of disorderly conduct after police received a report of a public disturbance. Charged were Michael Alger, 37; Michael Trask, 50; and Eric Trask, 47.
—————
Jacob Chandler, 24, of Bradford, was charged Aug. 3 with DUI-Refusal on Wells River Road and cited to face the charge Aug. 17 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—————
A Fairfax man suffered significant injuries to the abdomen and lower extremities from an Aug. 4 single-vehicle accident on North Concord Road. Police say a westbound vehicle operated by Joseph Goodroe, 30, was totaled after his 2011 Dodge Avenger veered off the roadway and struck a tree. He was treated on-scene, then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers are seeking information about a home break in at a residence on Railroad Street in Brighton. Items allegedly stolen were a Samsung television, an Epson computer and printer, clothing, DeWalt battery chargers, a DeWalt circular saw, a Ridjid Jigsaw, a hammer drill, skill saw, band saw, a blue air compressor, a Porter Cable drill, a desk drawer, floating flooring, a router for wood, a Henson 9mm firearm, a desk drawer and 15 2x4s.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information may contact Tpr. Kali Lindor at the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
HARDWICK PD
Forrest Foster, 40, of Hardwick, was taken into custody Aug. 4 on Bridgeman Hill on two warrants; one out of Orleans County and the other out of Caledonia County. He was transported to Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—————
Tinisha Demo, 27, of Hardwick, was taken into custody at her residence on two outstanding arrest warrants; one out of Orleans County and the other out of Caledonia County. She was transported to NERCF in St. Johnsbury.
NEWPORT PD
Responding to a report of a “suspicious” backpack at Community College of Vermont, in Newport City with a “device” inside the Emory Hebard Building was evacuated at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 3.
Personnel from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont State Police, Newport City Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Service responded. It was quickly determined the call was a hoax, there was no danger to anyone, and people were allowed to return to the Hebard building by 2:07 p.m.
OCSD
Cameron Bowen, 28, of Barton, was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility after it was found his license was under criminal suspension. He was also found to have an active arrest warrant. The incident took place July 26 in Glover. He was cited to appear in the matter Sept. 13 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—————
On Aug. 3 a female known to Joseph Hoadley, 34, of Brownington reported she was assaulted by Hoadley on July 19. After further investigation he was taken into custody by Probation and Parole, and flash cited to appear on the allegation, into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division Aug. 8.
