Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
After a foot chase, Cindy Crooks, 35, of Lyndon was charged June 5 with arrest on warrant, possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug, and violation of conditions of release. The foot pursuit went from the Union Bank parking lot on Portland St., down Elm St. and into a wooded area behind St. Johnsbury House of Pizza, where she was taken into custody. Held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $1,000 cash or surety bail, she was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Sept. 26.
——-
Michael Williams, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 5 with identity theft, petit larceny, and fraudulent use of a credit card. Police say the victim in this case, a 72-year-old Barnet man, lost his bank card, and found it was fraudulently used three times between May 7-8. Williams will be arraigned on July 25 in Caledonia Superior Court on this matter.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jesse Stevens, 46, of Concord was charged June 5 with aggravated assault, unlawful trespass and interference with access to emergency services. Witnesses on the scene told police Stevens arrived at their bonfire in Concord extremely drunk and uninvited. He was asked to leave and refused to do so. Further statements revealed that Stevens struck the victim, William Bunnell, 46, also of Concord, with a metal pipe multiple times, resulting in serious bodily injury. It was also noted that Stevens was struck with the same pipe prior to him striking the victim. Stevens was released with conditions of release into Caledonia County/Court house/Essex County court.
——-
Nicholas Thompson, 30, of Newark was charged May 1 with DUI Drugs on Memorial Drive in Lyndon, and cited to answer the charge on June 27 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries resulted from a June 6 tractor truck rollover on Rt. 105 near Basil Hill Rd. in Brighton. Police said the operator, Sylvain Nadon, 57, of Quebec. Nadon was transporting large paper rolls when he failed to properly negotiate a left-hand turn in the roadway, and his 2019 Peterbilt went off the roadway and overturn. DMV Police, Brighton Fire Department, and two towing companies were dispatched to assist.
NHSP — Troop F
Jeffrey Miller, 40, of Dalton, was arrested June 5 in Lisbon for driving after suspension and on bench warrants.
——-
Lewis Roy Wilkin, 46, of Monroe, was arrested by NHSP Troop D on May 17 in Concord for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and unlawfully transporting a drug in a motor vehicle.
——-
Cedric Blaisdell, 34, of Lancaster, was arrested by NHSP Troop F on May 28 in Dalton for aggravated driving while intoxicated (having a blood-alcohol content greater than .16 percent) and reckless driving.
