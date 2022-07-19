Jamie Lee Cates of Wheelock, and Makenzie Laverty of Bloomfield, both 27, were charged July 17 with violating conditions of release. Cates was also charged with driving with a criminally-suspended license due to DUI. The incident allegedly took place on Pleasant St. Cates was arrested and Laverty was cited on scene. Both parties will be arraigned in this case on Sept. 26 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Andrew Lemieux, 34, last known out of Morrisville, was arrested on July 17, the subject of a $12,000 felony arrest warrant out of Lamoille County for assault and robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal threatening. After police responded to reports of a fentanyl overdose at 73 Cote Court, Lemieux was transported to NVRH in police custody, and then to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
Police cited Raul Garcia, 32, of Lunenburg for driving while under license suspension on Tuesday. Officer Robert Gerrish reported Garcia’s license is suspended from a previous drunken driving offense. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 26.
Dylan Heywood, 24, St. Johnsbury, was cited for criminal threatening and disturbing the peace by electronic communication. Police say Heywood’s criminal behavior was discovered after investigating a noise complaint at 178 Eastern Ave. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 19.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
A motorcyclist declined medical treatment after he crashed Tuesday on Rt. 114 in Burke near Victory Road. Justin Sherman, 35, of Chichester, N.H., told police his front tire began to wobble for unknown reasons. This caused Sherman to travel off the roadway and into the grass before re-entering the roadway and crashing/sliding. His Yamaha V Star 1100 sustained moderate damage.
