ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
James M. DeWolfe, 54, of St. Johnsbury was arrested March 29 at 12:50 a.m. on Pearl St., and released on a citation to appear July 12 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI#1 - Drugs.
——-
Dylan Brink, 24, of West Burke was taken into custody on March 23 at 4:30 a.m. on Railroad St. and lodged at NERCF on two arrest warrants.
——-
Timothy Briggs, 48, of Concord was stopped March 31 at 2:33 a.m. on Portland St. and found to allegedly be operating his vehicle on a criminally-suspended license.
——-
Ariya Sweeney, 19, of St. Johnsbury was arrested March 22, and charged with violating a relief from abuse order. Sweeney was released with a citation to answer the charge on May 24 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Anthony Daisey, Jr., 32, of Colchester was arrested March 30 at 11:15 p.m. at P&H Truck Stop in Newbury and charged with suspicion of DUI/Drugs, false reports to a law enforcement officer and criminal DLS. He was cited to appear June 16 in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
HARDWICK POLICE
Kelly LaCourse, 34, no hometown given, was observed allegedly operating a motor vehicle with a criminally-suspended license on March 23. She was processed at the police station and served a summons to appear on May 17 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
Robert C. Chaplin, 26, of Hardwick was arrested March 23 and served a citation to appear May 3 in Caledonia Court on allegations of criminal DLS, and violating conditions of release.
VSP — DERBY
Chad Lawrence, 45, of Derby was placed under arrest on March 30 and transported to the Orleans Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on the charge of failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving while his license was suspended. He had been the subject of a $200 bail instate arrest warrant and was transported to the Orleans Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on his charges.
——-
Area law enforcement is looking for Gerin J. Fortin, 24, of Orleans, in connection with a first-degree aggravated domestic assault investigation initiated March 15. VSP received a report of an assault on this date in the town of Orleans. Probable cause was developed to believe Fortin caused/attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. He fled the scene prior to VSP’s arrival and has yet to be located. There are two warrants issued through Orleans Superior Court for Fortin’s arrest. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact VSP Derby at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.