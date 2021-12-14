ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A set of keys were turned into the police department on Dec. 13. With proper identification, they can be claimed at the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Anders Hahr, 28, of St. Johnsbury was charged Dec. 12 with DUI on Portland St., and is scheduled to answer the charge Jan. 3 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Police seek information about a Dec. 13 incident on South St. in Orleans in which a female’s foot was run over by a passing vehicle. The female was identified as Terra Verge of Orleans. Orleans EMS responded and transported Verge to North Country Hospital. Police say Douglas Gillingham, 57, of Orleans was traveling north on South Street when his 2016 Dodge Charger ran over Verge’s left foot as she was in the roadway. The incident remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Wade Whitehouse, 38, of Cabot was arrested on a warrant Dec. 13 on Rt. 215 south in Cabot, and also charged with violation of conditions of release, and driving with a criminally suspended license. He’ll answer the charges on Dec. 23 in Washington County Court.
