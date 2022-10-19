Police Logs

A women’s wallet was turned in at the police department on Tuesday It can be recovered with the proper description.
— —
Mathias Madison, 34, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Oct. 17 on Summer St. on an active warrant out of Washington County for retail theft. He was cited for Washington County Court the next day.
— —
Janita Ledoux, 34, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 18 on Portland St. with possession of fentanyl, and violation of conditions. She’s due in Caledonia County Court on Jan. 9, 2023, to answer the charges.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
An Oct. 17 single-vehicle accident on I-91 north in Thetford sent a Woodsville man to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say Samuel Porter, 34, of Woodsville experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his 2008 Chevy HHR, which came to a position of controlled rest in the median. The vehicle was totaled.
VSP — DERBY
Robert Ovitt, 71, of Derby was charged on Oct. 12 with unlawful trespass at a Nelson Hill Rd. property. He was cited to appear Dec. 6 in Orleans County Court.
VSP — BERLIN
Louis Woodward, 31, of Haverhill, Mass. man was issued a VCVC for unsafe speed for conditions, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1081, the result of an Oct. 17 three-vehicle accident in Waterbury which totaled his vehicle and another involved in the 3 p.m. accident. The third vehicle, driven by Heather Gray, 43, of East Hardwick, had damage to the rear panels. All involved declined hospitalization.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.