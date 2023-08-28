Police Logs

Myisha Reid, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was lodged on $200 bail at NERCF ahead of an August 28 date in Caledonia Court after being taken into custody on August 26 on an outstanding active warrant.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police are investigating a case of theft from a low-boy tractor trailer sometime between August 25-28, when the truck was parked at the pulloff on Route 15 near the Route 16 intersection in Hardwick. The owner, Kyle Dalpe, 28, of Barton, reported four chain binders and nine chains with an estimated value of $1,000 as missing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hardwick PD at 802-472-5475.
VSP — BERLIN
Daniel A. Abbott Jr., 30, of Cabot, was held on $1,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury after being charged on August 21 with aggravated operation without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident & negligent operation. At that time, troopers were notified of a theft of an ATV from Taylor Way in Cabot. The victim was Lawrence Winslow, 62, of Hardwick. The following day, the stolen ATV was spotted numerous times in the Marshfield/Cabot area. Troopers responded to a call on the evening of August 21 that the stolen ATV had crashed on Walbridge Rd in Cabot. The operator, later identified as Abbott Jr., allegedly fled the scene on foot. Troopers ascertained the location of Abbott Jr. with the assistance of witnesses. He was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody on these charges and outstanding warrants for forgery and retail theft. He was cited into Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on September 21.
VSP — WILLISTON
Reuben Adams, 45, of Hardwick, was held on $2,500 bail at Northeast Correctional Facility ahead of an August 28 court date on charges filed August 27 in Elmore of fentanyl possession and violating conditions of release. The initial call to VSP was for a car off the roadway in a field off Lacasse Road.
