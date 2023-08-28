Police Logs
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Myisha Reid, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was lodged on $200 bail at NERCF ahead of an August 28 date in Caledonia Court after being taken into custody on August 26 on an outstanding active warrant.

