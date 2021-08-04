LITTLETON POLICE
A female juvenile, 17, of Littleton, was arrested July 30 on Union Street for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on a juvenile petition and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Friday.
——-
Cory Roy, 30, of Littleton, was arrested July 29 on Main Street on a warrant for two counts of criminal mischief. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
——-
Kaleb Mardin, 18, of Littleton, was arrested July 28 on Redington Street on a warrant for criminal trespass, two counts of simple assault, and two bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
——-
Arnold Kidla, 43, of Portland, Maine, was arrested July 25 on Meadow Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.
——-
James Mihelidakis, 35, of Thornton, was arrested July 24 on Cottage Street for stalking.
——-
Todd Burge, 30, of Littleton, was arrested July 24 on Union Street for felony second-degree assault by strangulation and two counts of domestic violence and simple assault. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
HAVERHILL POLICE
Marshall Clark, 67, of North Haverhill, was cited on July 13 for having an outstanding arrest warrant and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 10.
——-
Ryann Cram, 30, of Lancaster, was cited on July 13 for having an outstanding warrant and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 10.
——-
Heather Ainsworth, 43, of Haverhill, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on July 7.
——-
Francis Gravelin, 55, of Haverhill, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on July 5.
——-
On July 12, Haverhill police responded to Wild Ammonoosuc Road in North Haverhill for the report of a habitual offender unlawfully and recklessly driving. The case remains under investigation.
——-
On July 11, police responded to Dartmouth College Highway for the report of criminal threatening. The case remains under investigation.
——-
On July 7, police responded to Briar Hill Road in Woodsville for the report of unlawful conduct after an accident. The case remains under investigation.
——-
On July 5, police responded to Harmony Drive in Woodsville for the report of criminal threatening. The case remains under investigation.
——-
On July 2, police responded to Dartmouth College Highway in North Haverhill for the report of criminal trespass. The case remains under investigation.
——-
On July 1, police took a report of felonious sexual assault. The case was placed on file awaiting further information.
——-
On July 1, police responded to Dartmouth College Highway in North Haverhill for a report of criminal threatening. The case was placed on file awaiting further information.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
A court date is still to be determined for Raymond Carpe Jr., 19, of Bethlehem after he was charged with felonious sexual assault. The assault is alleged to have taken place June 29 on the Gale River Loop in Bethlehem.
