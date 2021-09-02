ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
At 8 a.m. Sept. 2, Capt. Jason Gray and Lt. Mark Bickford, of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, were dispatched to the area of 59 Cote Court in St. Johnsbury for what was being reported as a female screaming for help. Upon arrival, all parties involved were spoken to about the incident. While speaking with a male who was in a vehicle, it was learned that he had two active warrants for his arrest. The male, identified as Albert Vieira, 28, of Lyndonville, was taken into custody and transported to the PD where he was processed on the two warrants. He was taken to the courthouse where he was arraigned and later released on a citation to appear Nov. 1 in Caledonia County Court on the additional charge of false information to a law enforcement officer by Capt. Gray, who said Vieira gave a different/false name upon initial contact in an attempt to hide the fact that he had two active warrants for his arrest.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Brett Strout, 23, of Monroe, N.H. was charged Sept. 2 with DUI on Red Village Rd., in Lyndon, and released on a citation to answer to it Sept. 20 in Caledonia Superior Criminal Court.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police seek information about an Aug. 31 case of unlawful mischief and petit larceny on Lost Nation Road in Craftsbury, where a complainant reported that her vehicle’s window had been broken and various items were stolen from inside the vehicle and that the theft occurred around 2 p.m. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
——-
Jaemind Fortin, 23, of Newport, was issued a citation Sept. 1 on the charges of excessive speed, DLS and violation of conditions of release after being clocked at 83 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 100 in Newport. Fortin is due Oct. 12 in Orleans County Court.
———
Soleil Bouffard, 21, of Newport was charged with DUI #1 after a Sept. 3 crash at the intersection of City Farm Rd. and Rt. 105 in Newport Town. She was uninjured, released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear Sept. 21 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the charge of DUI #1. The vehicle had minor driver’s-side damage and was towed.
——-
Jeffrey Kusmit, 44, of Albany was charged Sept. 2 with DUI #1 at the I-91 Customs Point of Entry in Derby while attempting to cross the border into Canada. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear Sept. 21 in Orleans County Court.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
James Horn, 38, incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility, was arrested July 13 and charged with violation of court-ordered conditions of release after it was alleged he had contact with a victim. He is due in Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division, on Sept. 21 to answer the charge.
