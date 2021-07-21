ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Trent Demers, 25, of Lyndon was arrested July 20 on Railroad St. near the intersection of Main St. He was found to be out in violation of a curfew restricting him to the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon. He was also allegedly in possession of alcohol. Demers was arrested, brought to the police department and flash cited to appear July 21 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charges of violation of conditions of release (X2).
——-
Alex Lansford, 38, of St. Johnsbury was charged with criminal DLS on July 18 after he was observed leaving Champlain Farms in a black Chevy Malibu. Lansford was under criminal suspension in Vermont for a prior DUI conviction. He was located July 20 at his residence, and was processed for the criminal offense of DLS. He was released on a citation to appear Sept 20 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Cheri Koehler, 44, of Billerica, Mass. was charged with DUI, negligent operation, and reckless endangerment as a result of a July 18 two-vehicle crash on I-91 south in Barnet in which troopers believed Koehler crashed her vehicle intentionally. The other vehicle involved was a tractor-trailer unit. Koehler was cited to appear on Aug. 2 in Caledonia County Court to answer to these charges.
VSP DERBY
On July 10 Jonathan Houle, 40, of Canaan was issued a citation to appear July 20 in Essex County Court on the charge of obstructing of justice. On July 10 state police allege Houle intimidated a witness in a contested case, by threatening the person by phone. After investigation, Houle, who was already housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, was issued the citation.
——-
On May 11, VSP detectives were notified of an assault on a correctional officer that occurred April 9 at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Police say that Dontay Canada, 39, of Swanton assaulted correctional officer Joseph Millett, age 33. At the conclusion of the investigation, Canada, who is now incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility, was issued a citation into Orleans County Superior Court on the date of Aug. 31.
——-
On June 15 VSP was notified by the Newport Probation and Parole office that Scott Fletcher, 29, of Newport had escaped supervision in and around April 13. Fletcher was taken into custody on May 13 by the Shelburne Police Department on a Commissioner’s Warrant that had been previously issued for him. On July 21, Fletcher was officially charged for the escape violation, and will answer to it on Aug. 31 in Orleans County Superior Court. He is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
BETHLEHEM NH POLICE
Jessica McKenzie, 38, of Bethlehem was taken into protective custody as an intoxicated person June 24 on Church Street.
——-
Richard Robie, 55, of Bethlehem was charged July 12 with simple assault on Berkley St., and cited to appear July 30 in court.
