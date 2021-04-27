ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Jack Granger III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested April 27 on Summer Street and charged with violating conditions of release. Police said Granger III has a 24-hour curfew to stay in Concord. He was arrested for violating his 24-hour curfew.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Matthew Laplant, 34, of Lyndon, was arrested April 24 and charged with retail theft, allegedly committed April 23 at Kinney Drug in St. Johnsbury. He was cited to appear July 12 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
Sara Skinner, 41, of Lyndon, was charged April 25 with domestic assault and disorderly conduct, stemming from a 3 p.m. incident in which police say she assaulted a family member at a location on Cross Road in Concord. She was given a citation to appear on April 26 in Essex County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Harmony Turnbaugh, 43, of Barton, was charged April 25 with simple assault, a result of an active fight outside a residence at 16 South St. in Orleans. She’ll answer the allegation on June 15 in Orleans County Court.
——-
On the afternoon of April 24, state police received several calls regarding a red Chevrolet sedan driving around the village of Barton, its occupants engaging in disorderly behavior in the area of Main Street, as well as suspicious behavior in the area of local businesses. While responding, troopers received another call that one of the occupants of this vehicle had stolen items from the EM Brown hardware store. Police say Christian Haines, 27, of Barton, stole beef jerky, and also damaged the packaging of several metal cutting reciprocating saw blades, which were recovered. Haines and a passenger were shortly thereafter encountered by a trooper on Barton-Orleans Road and stopped. Due to several safety violations, Haines being unlicensed, and as a result of observations within the vehicle, the vehicle was towed from the scene and also seized pursuant to the criminal investigation. Haines was issued a criminal citation for several offenses and several tickets were addressed to him and the passenger. On June 29, Haines will appear in Orleans court to answer to retail theft; unlawful mischief; no license; no insurance; defective equipment; and passenger possessing open container.
——-
An investigation into a reported burglary on April 24 at a Pine Hill Road residence in Coventry revealed signs of forced entry into the residence. It was reported a Skidoo Mxz Blizzard 600, a 55-inch Roko television, a DVD player, and a Verizon jet pack hotspot were taken from the residence sometime between Feb. 28 and April 24. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property is urged to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
——-
Matthew Prue, 41, of Coventry, was charged April 26 with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation. It stemmed from a reported accident at 10:47 p.m. on Route 105 in Derby in which police allege Prue had fled the scene. Police located the vehicle and Prue was transported to the Derby barracks where he was processed with a May 25 court date in Orleans county.
——-
On April 26, police were notified of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Salem Derby Drive. The operator was identified as Dominic Costa, 23, of Newport. Investigation revealed Costa to have a criminally suspended license. He was taken into custody without incident. Before searching Costa, police say he threw multiple pills on the ground. Costa was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and released to Northern State Correctional for detox. He’s slated to appear May 25 in Orleans Superior Court.
——-
VSP is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2017 Ford F350 dump truck. The truck was parked at the Agency of Transportation Garage on Glover Rd. in Barton at approximately 2:30 p.m. April 23, and the theft was discovered April 26 at about 5 a.m. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Brady Chilson, 30, of Derby was taken into custody April 27 on a charge of domestic assault, stemming from an alleged family fight at a Lynwood Drive residence. He was taken to the Derby barracks for processing, and held without bail at Northern Correctional Facility with a citation.
HARDWICK POLICE
Donald F. Stetson, 55, of Hardwick, was charged on April 22 with a domestic assault that allegedly occurred April 4, and given a June 7 court date to face the allegation.
——-
Atticus Gillen, 29, of East Hardwick, is scheduled to be in Caledonia County Court on a charge allegedly committed last fall of grand larceny.
——-
Kevin J. Fradette, 29, of Hardwick, was arrested April 21 on an active warrant out of Lamoille County, cited to appear on that day in Lamoille County court, and released.
——-
Andrew Kroeger, 37, of Greensboro, will appear May 4 in Orleans County Court to answer to two counts of prohibited acts.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
On April 14 detectives were contacted by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry that a male required to register as a sex offender, pursuant to Title 13, VSA 5407, Stephen Strait, 36, of Cabot, was currently non-compliant. Strait had failed to submit his Annual Verification Letter (AVL) and annual photo. He was contacted on April 14 and was given a week to complete his registration. Police said he failed to comply and he was issued a citation on April 23 for failure to comply with sex offender registration. Strait is slated to appear May 6 in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
