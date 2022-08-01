Police Logs

Chadd D. Knowles, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 31 with domestic assault at 178 Eastern Avenue after police received a report of an overdose there. Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on Aug. 1 to answer the allegation.
—-
Deyshawn A. Nesbit, 26, of New York, NY was charged July 31 with unlawful trespass at New Avenue Apartments on Railroad St., and cited to appear Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
Albert Vieira, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 30 at Maplefields with violation of conditions of release (curfew) and cited into court on the matter Sept. 5.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Noah Hallisey, 24, of Waterford was charged July 31 with domestic assault (x2), negligent operation, and obstructing justice on Woodland Drive in Waterford, and was scheduled to answer the charges Aug. 1 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Aubrey Cabot-Case, 27, of Peacham was arraigned July 29 in Caledonia Criminal Court on allegations of aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening filed July 27 in Peacham.
