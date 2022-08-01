Police Logs
Aubrey Cabot-Case

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Chadd D. Knowles, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 31 with domestic assault at 178 Eastern Avenue after police received a report of an overdose there. Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on Aug. 1 to answer the allegation.

