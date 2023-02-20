Police Logs

Colleen Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury was charged on February 17 on Railroad Street on an active warrant and transported to NERCF.
— —
Krystal Sharp, 37, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on February 18 on Summer Street on an active warrant. Lodged at NERCF on $200 bail, she was cited into Caledonia County Court on February 21.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police received a February 18 report of game cameras being stolen from Crawford Hill Road in Charleston. Police are asking for assistance in the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
HARDWICK POLICE
An investigation is underway relating to a February 8 report of online fraud. Police said scammers had managed to take approximately $4,000 in Venmo, PayPal and gift cards.
— —
Jennifer Thoma, 46, of Hardwick was arrested on February 18 on Hopkins Hill Road and charged with criminal contempt of court for five counts of violation of conditions of release and cited into Lamoille Superior Court on March 15 to answer the charges.
— —
With Hardwick Police and Vermont bail bondsmen on the scene at 1795 Hopkins Hill Road in Hardwick, Danielle Lowe, 33, of Morrisville was charged on February 13 with possession of regulated drugs and two counts of violating conditions of release. Police said Lowe had a $50,000 outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Hardwick Police Department, then to Vermont Superior Court, and finally to the Northeast Correctional Facility, where she allegedly was found in possession of additional illicit drugs.
— —
On February 8 a Toyota Scion XB was reported missing, allegedly stolen. Hardwick Police located the vehicle at 1795 Hopkins Hill Road in Hardwick.
— —
Anissa Geno, 50, of Hardwick was taken into custody on February 9 on High Street on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She was cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 13.
VSP — BERLIN
Alan Christiansen, 62, of Marshfield was charged on February 17 on Maple Hill Road with domestic assault and cited to answer the charge on February 21 in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.
