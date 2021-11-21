Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Anthony Speed, 37, Northern State Correctional Facility, was alleged to have been at the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury without permission of the property management by staying in a room registered to another person during the approximate time frame of Sept. 20-Nov. 3. He allegedly did so without complying with the requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.
Due to Speed’s present incarceration, he was cited with the assistance of the Vermont Department of Corrections on Nov. 20. Speed will answer the charges of sex offender registry violation (2nd/subsequent), sex offender registry violation (greater than 5 days), and habitual offender, Jan. 10 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Heather Collins, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Dec. 6 in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1 filed Nov. 20 on Western Avenue.
—-
James Dewolfe, 54, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Jan. 10, 2022 in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release filed Nov. 20, when Dewolfe was seen with Michael Kelley on Eastern Avenue. Police said Dewolfe has conditions of release to stay 300 feet away from Kelley.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police seek information about a Nov. 15 reckless-endangerment incident of an argument and a single gunshot fired at the intersection of Water Street and East Street in Orleans. Witnesses reported a dark-in-color Cadillac and a red sedan were involved. Witnesses reported upon hearing the gun shot, both vehicles fled. No one had been struck or injured as a result of the single shot fired.
This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at (802) 334-8881.
—-
Robert Leonard, 68, of Quebec, was arrested Nov. 19 at the border at the Derby point of entry as a fugitive from justice. The extraditable warrant was found to be for aggravated assault originating from the state of Texas. He was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Center and scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on Nov. 22.
—-
Tyler Gomes, 20, of Morrisville, was arrested Nov. 20 at Champlain Farms Sunoco in Derby and charged with DUI #2. He’ll answer the charge Dec. 7 in Orleans County Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.