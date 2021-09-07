ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Nicole Balch, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Oct. 18 in Caledonia County Court on a charge incurred Sept. 1 of violation of conditions of release. This incident was from a wellness check on Balch.
—-
While investigating a reported assault on Sept. 7 at 2:20 a.m. on Hospital Hill, officers learned that the victim, Jonathon Bushey, 24 of North Troy, had an active warrant for his arrest. Following treatment, he was taken into custody, lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $500 dollars bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Vermont State Police received a complaint on Aug. 6 of trespassing and vandalism near Lost Nation Road in East Haven. Several game cameras in the area took video and photos of the three male suspects vandalizing the gates of the landowners. One male has been identified, but state police are looking to identify the other two individuals involved. Anyone with information on who these suspects might be is asked to contact Tpr. Hastings at (802) 748-3111.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On Sept. 3 at about 11:45 a.m., Officer Jason Harris contacted a suspicious vehicle on New Boston Road, near Lyndon State Forest. The operator of the vehicle, Kimberly Donaghy, 35, of Lyndon, was found to have a criminally suspended license. She was cited and released for the violation and her vehicle was towed from the scene. She is due Nov. 8 in Caledonia County Court in connection with this incident.
