Police Logs

Mathew C. Simonds, 36, of Newark was charged July 8 in St. Johnsbury with operating after criminal suspension and cited into Caledonia County Court on September 11 on the charge.
— —
Rafael Owens, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was due in Caledonia Superior Court on July 13 to answer a charge of domestic assault filed July 12 in the area of Memorial Drive.
— —
Gary B. Bolton, 36, of Newark, was arrested July 12 at the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury as a fugitive from justice on an active felony warrant out from Cheshire County, N.H. He was cited into Caledonia Court on July 13 for the extradition process.
HARDWICK POLICE
Ellen Fradette, 35, of Walden, was arrested July 11 on an instate warrant and transported to Northeast Correctional Center on $200 cash bail.
OCSD
Tyler Lamere, 21, of Brownington, was charged June 19 in Orleans with criminal DLS and cited to answer the charge August 1 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Christopher L. Conley, 28, of Barton, was charged June 26 in Newport Center with driving with a criminally-suspended license and violating conditions of release. He answers the charges on August 8 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — BERLIN
Abdoulaye Daffe, 21, of Lincoln, Vt., was charged July 12 in Marshfield with aggravated assault, necessitating hospitalization for the victim, Almamy Daffe, 43, of Marshfield. Lodged on $1,000 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility, Abdoulaye was cited to answer the charge on July 13 in Washington County Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
Located at Northern State Correctional Facility, and with the assistance of troopers from the Derby barracks, Tyler Bushey, 28, of Newport City, was charged July 8 with burglary and cited to appear August 29 in Franklin Superior Court to answer the charge.
