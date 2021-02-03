ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On Jan. 25, Tyler Young, 21, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation to appear March 22 in court for unlawful mischief after damaging a wall in his Cliff St. apartment.
—
Trevor LJ Covey, 23, of St. Johnsbury was cited Feb. 3 to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for attempting to elude and driving while criminally suspended. He was given a March 22 court date.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers responded on Feb. 1 to the report of a crash on I-91 south in Bradford. The operator, Olivia Mandatta, 22, of White River Junction, was not injured, and she was allegedly showing signs of impairment. She was taken into custody and later released from the Bradford Outpost, with a citation to appear Feb. 17 in Orange County Court to answer to the charge of DUI.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers responded to a Jan. 31 single-vehicle crash that took place at about 8:51 p.m. on Hinton Hill Road in Charleston. The operator was identified as Jordan Kidder, 32, of Sutton. He was going down a steep portion of the road, and lost control in a sharp curve on the snow/ice-covered roadway, ending up in a ditch. Police say Kidder’s 2018 Jeep Compass came to rest on its driver’s side. He was uninjured, and the vehicle was towed.
—
On Jan. 28 police received a report of the theft of several chainsaws stolen from the area of the Borland Road in the town of Glover. It was reported the theft occurred during the early-morning hours of Jan. 28. Anyone with information on who may have stolen or is attempting to sell the chainsaws is urged to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
HARDWICK POLICE
Liza Gonyaw, 44, of Greensboro Bend was cited into Caledonia County Court on April 19, to face the charge of criminal DLS after allegedly operating a 2018 Jeep while under criminal suspension on Jan. 27.
—
Todd Luce, 32, of Hardwick was cited to appear Feb. 22 in Caledonia County Court. The citation stemmed from a Jan. 25 allegation of disturbing the peace by telephone.
