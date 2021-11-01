ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Jennifer Williams, 23, of Waterford, was arrested Oct. 29 in St. Johnsbury on a warrant, and for depressant/narcotic/stimulant possession allegedly 100 times the dose, after being found with four yellow pills in her pocket.
——-
The St. Johnsbury Police Department received an Oct. 29th report that a red Craftsman snowblower had been taken from the property located at 114 Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury sometime between 10:30 p.m., Oct. 28, and 6 a.m., Oct. 29. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Gerald Schartner with the St. Johnsbury PD at (802) 748-2314.
——-
Benjamin Payne, 41, of Lyndon, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged on a warrant for a parole violation after St. Johnsbury police responded to a report of a suspicious male in front of Passumpsic Savings Bank at closing time.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
A warrant for the arrest of Leo Roberts, 56, of Lyndon, was requested by the court after Lyndonville Officer Jason Harris was assisting the Essex County Sheriff’s Department with a search warrant at 4992 Memorial Dr. in Lyndon. Ofc. Harris became aware that Roberts was not at that address in violation of his conditions of release, which allegedly impose a 24-hour curfew on Roberts, at that address. Harris has made several attempts to locate Roberts, to no avail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Aida Gomez, 46, of Lyndon, was cited to appear Nov. 15 in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of DUI, filed Oct. 30 on Church Street in Lyndon. Troopers were called to a reported single-vehicle crash on Church Street. When they arrived, she advised she had been drinking. Gomez was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
——-
Armand Larrivee, 76, of Lyndon, was taken into custody on Oct. 30 in Lyndon and charged with domestic assault. He’ll face the charge on Nov. 1 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
At 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 30, a burglary attempt and property damage was reported. Arriving to work, an employee of Boutin’s Mini Market, Route 101 in Troy, observed a heavily-damaged exterior door on the building. Upon entering the building, it was determined no entry was made by the suspect(s). A review of exterior surveillance footage showed a lone white male suspect of average build and height take numerous swings at the exterior door with a heavy object, ultimately failing to gain entry into the building. Further damage to a gas pump and mailbox was also done by the suspect upon walking away from the building. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Derby at (802) 334-8881.
——-
Ashley Towne, 30, of North Troy, was cited to appear Nov. 1 in Orleans County Court after being taken into custody Oct. 31 at 1:08 a.m. on Route 105 in Newport Center for an alleged speeding violation, to answer to charges of DUI#3, false information, DLS and interlock device violation. She was lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail.
——-
Tucker Jacobs, 24, of Derby, was taken into custody Oct. 27 on Route 111 in Morgan after a reported single-vehicle crash and charged with DUI #2, resisting arrest, criminal DLS, hate crime and assault on Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), Violating Conditions of Release (VCOR). While being taken into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest, was shouting racial slurs and spat on a trooper. Jacobs was transported to the barracks for processing and later lodged on $500 bail at Northeast Correctional Facility. Jacobs was issued a citation to appear Oct. 28 in Orleans County Court to answer to these charges.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Christopher Raymond, 29, of Marshfield, was charged with DUI #1 and cited to appear Nov. 18 on the charge in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division as a result of an Oct. 28 traffic stop on Route 215 south in Cabot.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Bradford Earnest, 48, of Troy, was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Nov. 23 on charges from two separate incidents. He was charged with DLS, the result of an Oct. 8 traffic stop in Newport Center. Ten days later, on Oct. 18 on Access Road in Derby, he was charged with DLS, and court-ordered conditions not to operate a motor vehicle along a public highway without a valid driver’s license.
